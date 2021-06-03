OUR POSITION: We agree with Punta Gorda City Council members that a sign code is needed in city limits, despite the challenges it will bring.
Punta Gorda City Council members are taking a stand against litter — in the way of too many signs and flags and, in some cases, the message on them.
A rewrite of the city’s sign code has been in the works for a year or more. But, especially following the November, 2020 election, the council has fielded many complaints about flags and signs deemed obscene. Those complaints gave the council a sense of urgency and resulted in a new law passed Wednesday.
According to a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, the law will limit residents to a total of four displays — two flags and two yard signs, or four flags and no yard signs, etc. — per property. And, the city wants to use the new code to restrict offensive language, defining it as “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene.”
The City Council even went so far as to amend the new code to include apparel should a shirt, hat, or other piece of clothing display language in a public place that could be found to be in violation of those definitions.
Some residents complain the city is trying to restrict free speech. Others believe the reaction from the city is a result of the numerous “F...k Biden” flags and signs that popped up after Democrats took over the White House in the 2020 presidential election.
We’re confident the city attorney and others believed they are on firm ground legally before they drew up the new codes. While we are a staunch supporter of free speech, the city obviously believes there are limits.
And, besides what some call “offensive” language on the political signs and flags, the city also wants to control the large number of signs for things like open houses. It’s all a matter of what people want their city to look like.
City Manager Greg Murray addressed the issue.
“So, when you’re driving down the street and someone has a sign (with offensive language) in their yard,” Murray said at the meeting, “that can be enforceable, but if it’s inside a place like Fishermen’s Village (it’s not because) you’re on private property.”
Problems the city faces are twofold. First is enforcement. Second is how to define “fighting words,” “indecent speech” and “obscene” language.
In Sutphin”s story, the city defines fighting words as words which “by their very utterance” have a direct tendency to incite immediate breach of the peace by the person to whom the remark is addressed. They might include defamatory remarks made to private citizens; and epithets (or labels) based on the person’s race, color, religion, disability, national origin, ethnicity or sex.
Indecent speech is defined as language or graphics that depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.
And, how about “obscene” language? The city says it’s language or graphics that depict or describe sex or sexual organs in a manner appealing to, or intended to appeal to, the average viewer or reader’s visceral sexual (prurient) interests, and taken as a whole, lacks any justification from a political, literary, artistic or scientific value.
Got all that?
We agree with the city’s goals. Punta Gorda has thrived because it has always been a serene attraction for retirees and others who are looking for a certain ambiance. It’s a reputation City Council members want to maintain.
