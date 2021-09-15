OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda City Council is facing some decisions that will decide the future of their city for at least a generation.
It’s difficult, it seems, to remember a time when building heights weren’t a controversial issue in Punta Gorda. But, at least since Hurricane Charley leveled or damaged much of the town in 2004, the subject of building back with taller structures has been debated.
Right now, the City Council appears torn on its next step in an ongoing process to pass a new set of development regulations. The city has been working with Dover Kohl & Partners for a couple of years to map out a guide for future development in the city. The negotiations included the firm coming up with what is called form-based codes for the city — a list of policies that focus on the physical form of the buildings.
If that sounds complicated, it is to a point. But the bottom line is, Dover Kohl & Partners has suggested, among other things, the city abandon its fear of taller buildings and allow up to 80-foot-tall structures after the builder meets criteria tied to a point system.
The very idea of 80-foot-buildings brought quick reactions from citizens and some council members.
For years, a majority — or at least a vocal minority — of citizens have railed against anything that would make Punta Gorda resemble waterfronts such as the one in Fort Myers. They want their quaint town to remain just as it is. Charming, welcoming and small.
Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Debby Carey were so unhappy with the consultant’s presentation, and the idea of taller buildings, they suggested firing Dover Kohl & Partners.
“I’m at the point where I’m very close to saying let’s pull the plug and hire somebody internally to finish this project,” Matthews said last week. “It is very clear to me they don’t get Punta Gorda. It was like we have had no conversations with them for the last three years.”
Matthews makes a good point inasmuch as the city has always been staunchly against taller buildings. But, Dover Kohl & Partners was charged with making a presentation that best benefits the city. They hedged on the idea of taller buildings by requiring anyone who wanted to go over 50 feet to meet a laundry list of criteria that would include public improvements to the waterfront, boating amenities and less density.
Cooler heads prevailed and no one is ready to fire Dover Kohl & Partners just yet.
But the city’s dilemma is obvious — and it’s not new.
This council is charged with making a decision it maybe would rather not make. But the timing is crucial.
Punta Gorda must decide if it wants to remain a charming waterfront stop for people looking for good restaurants, or if it wants to be a vibrant attraction with more retail shops and entertainment venues that will be a destination and not just a one-time stop. It must decide if it wants to keep traffic and visitors at a minimum with a huge vacant lot in the middle of town that will be home to arts and crafts shows and an occasional concert.
If it wants to maintain status quo, then citizens cannot complain about the tax burden they bear for the lack of businesses.
And, if that’s what the citizens want, so be it. It’s not as if anyone doesn’t like the Punta Gorda we have now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.