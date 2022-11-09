OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray earned high praise during a recent City Council evaluation, and we’re not surprised.
For 15 years, Howard Kunik meticulously guided Punta Gorda through the challenges of growth, Hurricane Charley and budget concerns. When Kunik decided it was time to retire, whoever replaced him had to know how big those shoes were that must be filled.
Last week, City Manager Greg Murray, who took on that challenge, was rewarded for the excellent job he has done in a little over two years.
Murray, who came to Punta Gorda after serving as administrator for Washington County, Maryland, was given high marks by City Council members and a 4% raise of $6,400. Murray currently makes $160,534.
The praise, and raise, were well deserved. Murray hit the ground running when he landed the job and he hasn’t quit. He presents a calm but confident leadership quality that, much like Kunik, concentrates on details and leaves nothing to chance. By all accounts, he has cemented a solid relationship with city employees by using a “we” philosophy that puts equal importance on everyone’s responsibilities.
And his staff — much of it left over from Kunik’s tenure — is rock solid but enhanced by Murray’s decisions like naming Melissa Reichert assistant city manager.
Murray exemplifies the qualities we believe are important in a person with similar responsibilities. Those include communication with the people he serves. He has done that well, starting with a weekly column we publish on Saturdays that includes his personal email so readers and residents of the city can air their concerns or praise.
His love for his new home is obvious — and that is important. We jokingly have said when Murray speaks of Punta Gorda, he sounds like the president of the chamber of commerce. Nothing wrong with loving the city your work for.
Murray’s was graded in seven categories by council members for his evaluation.
According to a story in The Daily Sun, the city manager’s accomplishments included an updated plan for all major infrastructure in the city, completing a wage study and the first draft of updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, finishing the annual street resurfacing and the Ponce de Leon Park seawall repairs, partnering with Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society on the Captivating Charlotte County and the Boating in Paradise Murals.
He limited the city department/divisions to 3% increases in operating expenditures despite the impact of inflation on costs and contracted services.
Further proof of how Murray has continued or improved relationships in the city is the partnership with TEAM Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce for downtown beautification efforts like Punta Gorda in Bloom and extended construction start time for the land lease with Peace River Wildlife Center to relocate on city-owned land on West Henry.
We’re especially thankful for the city’s continued emphasis, with Murray’s leadership, to affordable housing by partnering with Punta Gorda Housing Authority to finance $340,000 for the Verandas III $19.2 million affordable housing project.
City Council member Mark Kuharski, who offered some advice in his critique by saying Murray sometimes gives too much detail in his messages, offset that bit of concern by saying he knows of “no instance” where Murray didn’t exercise sound judgment. He used the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian as an example.
Mayor Lynne Matthews had high praise, saying Murray “never gets frazzled” and is one of the “most selfless human beings” she’s ever met.
It’s obvious Punta Gorda found the right man for the job.
