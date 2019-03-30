Last Monday morning came a little-noted milestone in the battle of Man vs. Exotic Nature in Florida.
A hunter stalking snakes in the Everglades caught and killed a 7-foot-long python. Not necessarily notable by length, it was the 2,000th snake captured in the python-elimination program run by the South Florida Water Management District.
Pythons flourish in South Florida’s hothouse climate. The non-native invaders can grow to 20 feet and 200 pounds. They are prolific. A python may lay 100 eggs a year; 30 small snakelets may survive. Then comes the real damage to smaller animals: rabbits, raccoons, bobcats and small deer.
A decade ago, biologists estimated the population of exotic Burmese pythons in South Florida to be as high as 30,000. From 2000 to 2010, 1,200 were caught and killed. The Legislature banned the sale of pet snakes, and Congress followed suit. In addition, the state and other agencies instituted eradication programs, a python-hunting contest and even hiring members of the Irula tribe from India try their luck.
The 2,000 killed in the water district’s program came at an average cost of $219 per snake. Consider it a reasonable price if it keeps 18-foot whoppers out of our backyards.
