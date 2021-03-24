OUR POSITION: A proposal in the Legislature would allow nursing homes to shore up staff shortages with interns in training and that’s not a recipe for quality care.
If the nursing home industry has its way, it can skirt a requirement on staffing by using low-paid interns to fill positions. It’s a cheap way to get around state laws, and by the looks of things the Legislature is buying into the idea.
According to the News Service of Florida report, SB 1132 would allow apprenticeship programs to double as one-the-job training in nursing homes. That would allow the nursing home to meet state minimum staffing requirements without hiring new CNAs or other, more qualified, people.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach and was approved by the Senate Health Policy Committee by an 8-1 vote last week. Health care union members and advocates for long-term care residents are fighting passage of the bill but the odds against them are huge given the lobbyist power of the nursing home industry.
Under Florida law, nursing homes must provide a minimum of 3.6 hours of direct care per resident each day. A minimum of 2.5 hours a day must be provided by certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and an hour by licensed nursing staff. Even that seems paltry as patients are often away from family and friends, sometimes bedridden and easy targets for depression and health issues that can come on suddenly.
The new bill would make a temporary apprenticeship program permanent and pave the way for personal care attendants. The attendants were utilized and became popular for nursing homes during the pandemic when staff was threatened and the need was great. The program, according to NSF, allows people to complete an eight-hour course taught by registered nurses to work at nursing homes for four months as personal care attendants. The training can count toward state requirements for staffing hours.
We’re not medical experts, but an eight-hour course seems inadequate training to allow these apprentices to substitute for CNAs and be responsible for sometimes frail and elderly clients in Florida’s nursing homes. And, allowing that “training” to count toward required staffing hours is a cheap way for nursing homes to meet state mandates.
We believe clients in nursing homes need more attention and staff needs professional training, not less.
“Attracting and retaining front-line caregivers continues to be one of the biggest challenges for Florida’s nursing centers, and the pandemic only made things worse,” Deborah Franklin, senior director of quality affairs for the Florida Health Care Association said in prepared statement in a News Service of Florida story. “The personal care attendant program has been a tremendous help and we hope it becomes a permanent part of our workforce.”
The stated goal is to be able to recruit more people from other jobs to join the health care industry. Union members, while agreeing there should be paths to attract more workers to the nursing homes in Florida, do not believe four months of on-the-job training should count toward hours needed for CNA status.
We believe the best idea to attract more nursing home staff and qualified people is to simply pay more. A CNA, who has great responsibilities and often works long hours, is typically paid $23,000 or less annually and can earn $10 an hour or even less.
Pay them more. Don’t entrust nursing home patients to people learning the job.
