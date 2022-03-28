OUR POSITION: Charlotte County should explore all paths for a way to buy Placida waterfront property envisioned as a boat/kayak launch.
They say hindsight is 20-20.
It’s an old saw, but it’s hung around for a reason.
You know, like “Woulda, shoulda, coulda.”
It’s easy to look back and say, “Wouldn’t it have been nice if Charlotte County bought up some of the properties south of Englewood Beach so that the popular public beach facility could have been bigger?”
That would have been a good investment, looking back.
Charlotte County only has one county-owned Gulf beach, shouldn’t it be as nice and big as possible? It’s nice now, but on certain days — especially this time of year — the parking lots are overflowing with people who want to enjoy the sand and sea. As we grow in population, demand for parking spaces and blanket space isn’t going to decrease.
If only we would have figured out a way to do it.
Hindsight, though, isn’t just for kicking yourself over missed opportunity.
It lets you pat yourself on the back when you had foresight and acted on it.
Isn’t it great Charlotte County had the foresight to buy the Cedar Point property across from Lemon Bay High when we had the chance?
That gave the county a valuable educational nature park right on the shore of Lemon Bay that won’t be developed into a gated community or condos.
Another purchase got the county the popular Placida boat ramp, which has been well-used since it opened in the early 1990s.
Most people, especially boaters, would say that was a good idea.
Now the county is looking at purchasing four more pieces of waterfront land, just across from the boat ramp in Placida. They sit along Coral Creek and would make an excellent place for a public future canoe and kayak launch. Commissioner Bill Truex has been trying to get his fellow commissioners to see that buying this land is a good idea.
He’s had some support, In fact, he got a partial win this week, when commissioners voted to let staff try to buy two of these properties, both single-family lots, for about $1.7 million.
That’s a big step.
But commissioners balked at purchasing the other two. One is the former home of Captain Marian Schneider’s Grande Tours Kayak and Paddleboard Center. The second is an 11-acre residential property between the old kayak place and the Coral Creek Bridge.
They are nice properties.
Someday, those parcels could be home to hundreds of people.
Or, they could be a recreation facility for thousands.
We urge our county leaders to try to find a way to purchase these properties. Put some heads together with the Lemon Bay Conservancy and the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association — which have both purchased property nearby to preserve — the Friends of Cape Haze, the Friends of the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. The Conservation Association of Southwest Florida helped the state buy the beautiful Orange Hammock between the Peace and Myakka rivers.
Maybe there is a grant somewhere, from the state of Florida or from the federal government.
It would seem to be worth pursuing.
Here’s another old saw:
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”
Mark Twain said that a long time ago.
Either way, it’s true. Especially in hindsight.
