OUR POSITION: Celebrate the Tampa Bay Rays being the best team in baseball — for now at least.
The Tampa Bay Rays have started off the 2023 Major League Baseball season with a record-tying 13-0 record.
Only the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers have equaled that unblemished record to start the season. They go for a new MLB record of 14-0 today against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Rays’ start and their recent runs to the playoffs are one of the true underdog stories in North American sports.
The predominance of money, revenue sharing in some sports and the celebrity status of athletes — in professional and college sports — have made true underdog sports stories fewer and far between.
That’s even increasingly true for college sports where lucrative media deals, big coaching contracts and now student-athlete endorsement and social media money rule the landscape.
There aren’t a lot of “Bad News Bears” stories in real-life these days.
But the Rays fit the underdog bill.
Tampa Bay has a $74.5 million payroll this season with $52.1 million going to the active roster, according to Spotrac, a New York-based research firm. That’s the third lowest total payroll in baseball — behind only the Baltimore Orioles ($65 million) and Oakland Athletics ($58.2 million), according to Spotrac.
The Rays’ payroll is paltry compared to baseball’s big spenders. The New York Mets have an MLB-record $344 million payroll this season, according to Spotrac. The New York Yankees have a $278 million payroll and signed slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year $360 million contract.
Fifteen MLB teams have payrolls in excess of $175 million (including the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox — the Rays two American League East rivals).
That makes the Rays’ winning streak and their recent playoff runs (including winning the AL Pennant in 2020) very impressive.
The Rays have something money, even in professional sports, can’t buy — competitive zeal.
The Rays have kept some core players and pitchers and continue to have one of the better player development and scouting operations in North American sports.
Still, it’s not like Rays’ players are making hourly wages compared to their big-market and spendthrift rivals. Pitcher Zac Eflin is making $11 million this season while hitters Manuel Margot and Yandy Diaz are bringing home $7 million and $6 million, respectively.
The Rays on-field success in recent years is also very impressive.
Since 2017, the Rays have a .571 winning percentage, according to StatMuse, sports research firm. That is fourth best in baseball behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Yankees.
We know plenty of us in Florida also root for other teams — from previous hometowns and home states — as well as those with spring training homes in the Grapefruit League.
That’s why it is important for the Rays to better leverage their on-field success to help build fan and sponsorship bases in the Tampa Bay region.
That means a more certain future both in terms of a spring training home and a new stadium the team has long sought to produce more revenue than Tropicana Field — which was built in 1990.
‘The Trop’ — which has been part of downtown St. Petersburg’s recent economic success — is the eighth oldest in the Major Leagues. Despite the unique indoor atmosphere, getting fans to attend games has been a challenge. It’s a puzzle why more fans don’t show up — with bay bridges and allegiance to Buccaneers football being two theories.
The Rays have tried to regionalize their appeal — starting with spring training further south in Port Charlotte. Unfortunately Hurricane Ian squashed our opportunity to see the Rays this spring as rumors persist about their future spring home.
But for now, let’s enjoy one of the best stories in sports and hope the hot start can help bring more fans and tourists to fill seats in St. Pete and, in 2024, Port Charlotte.
