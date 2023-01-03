OUR POSITION: Hurricane Ian has presented a challenge to both the Tampa Bay Rays and Charlotte County.
The Tampa Bay Rays will not be playing baseball in Port Charlotte this upcoming spring training after Hurricane Ian damaged the team’s complex at the Charlotte Sports Park.
That’s a shame.
It is another challenge for the Rays and the team’s footprint in southwest Florida. The MLB team has been training in Port Charlotte since 2009.
But the challenges also present some opportunities for the Rays and our local communities.
It was an Act of God — in the form of Hurricane Ian — that resulted in damages to the Rays’ facility at the county-owned sports park
But the episode is also on brand for the Rays. The team already had an uncertain spring training future locally as well as their ongoing efforts for a new ballpark in St. Petersburg, Tampa or potentially other cities.
The Rays seemed to already be on shaky ground in Port Charlotte. The team at one time was eyeing a new proposed spring training complex and ballpark in Pasco County north of Tampa.
Those plans were sidelined when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $35 million outlay in the state budget for the complex after the Rays and New York Yankees posted only about gun deaths, mass shootings and potential gun controls after horrific killings at Buffalo supermarket and elementary school in south Texas.
Oh, how Twitter has changed since that controversy.
Locally, there will have to be determinations of what needs to be repaired at the sports complex and who will pay for any repairs no covered by insurance as well as potential upgrades to the ballpark and facilities.
That offers an opportunity to make lemonade out of lemons after the storm.
Charlotte County, which owns the spring training complex, and the Rays, the facility’s main tenant, will have to come together on what needs to be repaired and what potentially can be upgraded and further modernized at the ballpark.
The Rays facility was already in need of some upgrades to stay competitive in the Florida and Arizona spring training landscapes. The sports park opened in 1987 and went through a $27 million renovation in 2009 to host the Rays.
A best case scenario out of the hurricane damage would be the county and Rays coming together with repairs and improving the baseball complex and ballpark in a partnership that keeps the MLB team in Port Charlotte.
The Rays plan now to have spring training games at Tropicana Field and at Disney’s baseball complex in Orlando.
Locally, the Rays have an opportunity to expand their fan base. The team can show its community commitments, philanthropy and impact in southwest Florida via how it and the county proceed with the ballpark’s post-Ian future.
The Rays also need to eventually have some location stability if they are going to foster a more viable fan base and sponsorship and media. The team continues to have an uncertain future in downtown St. Petersburg, where the city is looking at a new set of development plans.
Some stability on that front will help the Rays compete for hearts and minds in the transplant-heavy Florida sports marketplace.
The team already tells a good underdog story via its strong performances despite a low roster payroll compared to rivals such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
The Rays will be better able to tell that Rocky Balboa story to more fans, sponsors and media networks if fans know where their team is going to be playing in the next decade.
We expect the Rays and Charlotte County will come up with a plan for future spring training seasons that will benefit both parties and — hopefully — the team will not only remain a fixture here but also in the Tampa Bay region.
