There is likely nothing of greater importance to the success of a student than the ability to read well.
No matter the subject, no matter the assignment, if a student has problems reading, they will struggle. This is no secret.
Thankfully, the Sarasota and Charlotte school districts recognize that and have both implemented Reading Recovery programs to boost students’ reading abilities.
Sarasota debuted the program in 2015 at three Title I schools and has expanded the program to all 23 elementary schools in the district. Charlotte County just recently embraced the same program and is in the process of training teachers to put the program into its schoolrooms.
“It’s a great partnership, and our teachers are training with Sarasota County teachers,” said Deelynn Bennett, of the Charlotte County School District. “We have seen the strides made in Sarasota County.”
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation helped both counties start up the new program.
This is the third year in a row Sarasota County students have outperformed the national average when it comes to evaluations of first-grade reading and writing.
According to a Sun story, Ohio State University evaluates Reading Recovery implementations throughout the nation. Its evaluation showed 80% of Sarasota County students who received a full series of lessons last year reached average to above average levels of reading and writing.
“We are thrilled to see the continued success of this program,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Hats off to Sarasota County educators and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for their efforts to make sure our locals students have the best opportunities to succeed.
