Today, the Venice Gondolier recaps our recommendations for the 2020 election.
Venice City Council
The men competing for the one Venice City Council both grew up in Sarasota County
Brian Kelly helped found Hands Along the Water, a nonprofit created during the toxic red tide bloom of 2018 that has conducted educational outreach to bring attention to the need to keep the state’s water clean.
Bill Willson started SunCoast Reef Rovers and is a multi-term president of Venice Area Beautification Inc. and was one of the driving forces behind the Venetian Waterway park and Urban Forest.
Willson served on the City Council from 2004-07 and has been a member of the Planning Commission since 2019.
We hope Kelly remains active. But voters don’t often get a chance to put someone with Willson’s knowledge and experience on the Council dais.
We recommend Bill Willson.
Florida House District 74
Republican James Buchanan seeks a second term in the Florida House. Democrat Lisa Storstrom would like to replace him.
Storstrom is an avowed environmentalist who believes Southwest Florida is overbuilding. She claims Buchanan is beholding to developers and she wants to keep the rivers and beaches clean.
Buchanan disagrees his votes have done anything to harm the environment.
Buchanan has made great strides since he first Florida House run. We recommend James Buchanan.
Florida Senate District 23
Republican incumbent Joe Gruters has a huge financial advantage as he works to keep his seat in the Florida Senate against Democrat Katherine Norman.
Gruters, head of the state Republican party, is solid in his conservative values, but has displayed a moderate side at times and has helped push water quality issues in the Florida Legislature.
Norman says voters who care about the environment should vote for her. She also says Republicans’ domination of the Legislature has led to a poor response to the pandemic.
We like Norman but believe Gruters is someone who does care about the environment and has the clout to get things accomplished in Tallahassee. We recommend Joe Gruters.
17th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican, will defend his 17th Congressional District seat against Democrat challenger Allen Ellison.
Steube has been a staunch supporter of President Trump. The Sun reached out to the congressman and talked with his aides but we were unable to interview him to make a recommendation.
Ellison has a strong grasp of the issues. He claims Steube is not representing his district in Washington and pointed to the fact Steube twice voted against hurricane relief funds for Florida residents.
We recommend Allen Ellison.
North Port City Council, District 1
David Iannotti and Richard Suggs are running for the District 1 City Commission. West Villages residents get to vote for the seat.
Both Suggs and Iannotti contribute much by serving on civic boards. Suggs knows about the city’s comprehensive plan and budgeting.
We believe either man could do a good job as a commissioner. We recommend Richard Suggs.
North Port City Council, District 2
Political newcomer Barbara Langdon is facing off against former Commissioner Jackie Moore for North Port District 2. West Villages residents get to vote for the seat.
Moore has prior experience on the City Commission. Langdon served on the city’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board.
Langdon brings a fresh approach. We recommend Barbara Langdon.
North Port City Council, District 3
Mayor Debbie McDowell is facing a challenge by Jerry Nicastro for North Port District 3. West Villages residents get to vote for the seat.
McDowell has served on the City Commission for four years.
We don’t see a good reason to make a change. We recommend Debbie McDowell.
State Attorney District 12
Democrat Betsy Young seeks to oust Republican Ed Brodsky who has served two terms as the state attorney.
Young, who has several years of experience in the state attorney’s office, claims there is a lack of training and that female attorneys are not paid equally compared to their male counterparts.
Brodsky has spent eight years making changes in the department that, he says, is much more efficient. He initiated programs to help drug addicts stay out of jail, help veterans find work and help women leave prostitution.
We recommend Ed Brodsky.
Sarasota County Commission District 3
Incumbent Republican Nancy Detert faces Democrat challenger Cory Hutchinson in what she says will be her final bid for office.
We like and agree with some of Hutchinson’s ideas. Detert, however, has too much of an edge in experience to retire her just yet.
We hope Hutchinson will stay involved. We recommend Nancy Detert.
Sarasota County Commission District 5
Democrat Alice White and Republican Ron Cutsinger are competing to replace Charles Hines.
Both have served their community well and are active volunteers.
White would bring some diversity to the commission. If Cutsinger wins, Englewood has its first representative in a long time.
We believe either candidate would do a good job.
