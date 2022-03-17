OUR POSITION: The Florida Legislature fell short of taking the best advantage of a windfall of money when they passed this year’s budget.
Florida lawmakers were blessed with an abundance of cash this year as they met in Tallahassee the past two months for their annual session.
Federal funds that were part of President Biden’s relief package and a large uptick in revenue from a red-hot real estate market and sales tax swelled the state’s coffers and set the stage for a record $112 billion budget.
And, while the Legislature certainly did some good things with that money, it squandered an opportunity to do more by focusing on culture issues and bills that stamped this session as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ personal resume for a presidential run.
Before we get into what we feel are problems, let’s give the Republican-dominated Legislature credit for addressing some important issues, like water quality. The money allocated to clean up wastewater plants, sewer systems and other water-related costs is probably the most ever spent in Florida on that type of project.
Give the lawmakers credit too for nearly $385 increase in per-student funding in the Florida Education Finance Program — the plan used to distribute money to public schools. A path to raise the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 is also part of the equation.
The budget also includes a 5.38% across-the-board pay hike for state workers and money to provide a $15 minimum wage for workers at nursing homes and most Medicaid providers. There was also money to increase pay for prison staff and a new, much-needed $650 million state prison. More money for prisons was a big challenge for lawmakers and a goal we have harped on for a long time. More needs to be done, but this was a step in the right direction.
DeSantis also was given money to help recruit law enforcement officers from other states and bonus money for first responders. We are in agreement with both of those expenditures.
The Legislature also approved a couple of tax holidays — for back-to-school and hurricane season. Those are holidays that will give some help to families — especially large households with several students who need new clothes and school supplies, although it will only be token relief on the receipts.
The governor got his wished-for gasoline tax relief bill, but it won’t kick in until October, just before the election. We believe gas prices are near their peak now and now is when the relief is needed most. We can’t understand why it will take seven months to pull off the reduced prices at the pumps.
Two other budget items that seem wasteful to us was the security force the governor asked for to augment the state’s National Guard. Where is the need? And, a new department to monitor and investigate possible election fraud even thought DeSantis himself said the last election in Florida was one of the cleanest ever and possibly most fraud-free in the nation.
There are a number of key issues that impact every Floridian that were not addressed.
For example, relief for the crippling hikes in homeowners insurance. We had hope lawmakers were going to pass something that would bring relief for escalating policy prices and the loss of insurance providers across the state.
Neither was there any true attempt to alleviate the problem of affordable housing. Soaring costs for rent and home purchases are threatening to worsen our homeless situation, make it more difficult for firms to hire employees who must move to Florida and squeezing family budgets to extremes.
In retrospect, we believe lawmakers missed a golden opportunity to spend a record amount of money on things that would make a difference in our bank accounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.