The Daily Sun’s Steve Reilly called it a “record-breaking population boom” in a story last week. And, he’s right.
Sea turtles have been nesting on Manasota Key in numbers that surpass anything seen since volunteers began counting the nestings.
As of about a week ago, Coastal Wildlife Club sea turtle patrols had counted 326 green turtle nests this year. The old record was 319 nests in 2019. Those same turtle patrol members counted 4,825 loggerhead nests — which exceeds last year’s 4,634 number.
With the season not officially ending until Oct. 31, those numbers have a chance to go even higher. As evidence of that, there were three new green turtle nests seen one morning last week.
Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz are primary state permit holders who oversee the club’s volunteer patrols. Each year they recruit and train turtle and nature lovers how to look for nests, how to protect them and how to educate people on practices that will encourage the turtles to come ashore and nest safely.
These volunteers certainly can’t take credit for luring the turtles to our beaches. But they all deserve to take a bow for their persistent oversight of our beaches — often getting up before sunrise — and the care they take to make sure turtles have the best opportunity to nest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.