OUR POSITION: Preventative action, based on sound law, removed a potential threat here.
Twenty-two people killed by a gunman in El Paso, Texas. Nine mowed down in Dayton, Ohio. Dozens more injured.
And in Charlotte County?
Nothing of the sort.
Sometimes, no news is very, very good news. We were struck by that realization after the horrific mass murders in Dayton and El Paso, and while recalling recent preventative action taken by law enforcement here in the interest of public safety.
The case here was a matter of police using laws at hand in response to a flapping red flag. It’s possible nothing horrible might have occurred if they hadn’t acted. We’ll never know. It didn’t and it hasn’t, which we take as a blessing.
On June 27, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, acting on an FBI search warrant, raided the home of a 29-year-old Port Charlotte man known for posting in-your-face verbal confrontations on YouTube. Per a restraining order issued after one such confrontation at the Punta Gorda Farmers Market, the man was not allowed to have a gun. During the raid, 36 were removed from his home.
In addition, last April, sheriff’s deputies went to the man’s street to investigate an alleged incident of aggravated assault and battery. During the investigation, the man began filming investigators and ignored requests to step away from the crime scene.
According to a story by Sun staff writer Anne Easker, the man reportedly mocked potential witnesses and asked if they were going to “cry like they are victims.” He crossed the street to speak with neighbors who were being interviewed by police. He taunted them. He filmed their license plates and mocked them about being “YouTube famous.” According to a police report, he allegedly called them “snitches.”
For that, he was charged with breach of peace, harassing witnesses and obstructing officers.
It was two months later that the Sheriff’s Office seized the arsenal of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
The arrest was based on a suspected violation of the restraining order, which would be a clear violation of the law. But there was more cause for alarm — call them more “red flags.”
The man had a YouTube account called HATETHESTATE. After two officers were shot in Orlando, he was seen on street corners holding a sign that said “God Bless the Shooter.”
The FBI does not comment on ongoing cases. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Katie Heck told Easker police action wasn’t based on the content of the man’s speech, but behavior — his interference with investigators, witnesses and victims.
Good for them. We applaud the actions of Sheriff’s Bill Prummell’s office and the FBI. The man’s behavior was threatening, the HATETHESTATE outlet was unsettling, and arsenal of guns and ammunition extremely disturbing.
Fortunately, there have been no further incidents. The man is in jail as his case goes forward.
But the case spotlights the potential benefit of “red flag” laws, different from what was used here, but similar in effect.
After the Parkland massacre, the Legislature passed a “red flag” law giving police the power to petition courts to have guns removed from individuals considered threats. Last week came calls for the Legislature to expand the law to include requests from parents, grandparents, spouses and other family members.
In addition, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., last week asked that the Senate Judiciary Committee take up a bill that would nationalize “red flag” laws, also known as “extreme risk protection orders.” Seventeen states have them now.
This would be a real step toward increased security. We’ll never know what might have happened here, if anything. But decisive action by the FBI and the Sheriff’s Office, using the laws at their disposal, ensured it did not.
