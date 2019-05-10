This Saturday morning, homeowners throughout the region have an opportunity to pitch in a little to help neighbors who may be struggling a bit.
With a jar of peanut butter, say, or a box of ready-to-make mac and cheese.
Saturday is the 27th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive coordinated by the national carriers’ association. It’s the largest single-day food drive in the United States — non-state territories included: Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It’s a big deal.
In some areas, mail carriers have left plastic grocery bags in the mailbox to remind people to get ready. Promotions are being aired on TV or radio.
Take the time and contribute. Go to the pantry and pick out a few non-perishable items; you can always stock up again later. Or, if you’re stopping at the supermarket today, pick up a few extras that will fit into a bag (or two).
The carriers suggest donating cereal, pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, or canned meats, beans, canned vegetables or canned fruit. If you have the option, pick out non-breakable containers.
Get your bags out early Saturday morning, preferably before 9 a.m. Hang the bags on a hook on the post or place them next to the box, someplace that’s convenient for the volunteers who will drive by during the sweep.
Tens of thousands of pounds of food are donated each year in this region, more than 80 million pounds nationwide. Since its inception, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food.
That’s a lot of food doing a lot of good for the “food insecure” people in your community. The food collected Saturday goes to area clearinghouses (All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota or Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers) and then to local food pantries, or directly to local food pantries in North Port and Englewood.
It’s a good cause. With just one bag you can be a part of something big — coast to coast big.
And if you get the chance, thank your letter carriers and the volunteers who help make this happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.