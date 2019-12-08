OUR POSITION: The horrible red tide outbreak along Florida’s coastline in 2018 did little to stop an ever-increasing flow of visitors to Southwest Florida and that is both good and bad.
The red tide epidemic that went so far as to temporarily shutter some beachfront businesses in 2018 sparked a legitimate fear people would stop coming to Charlotte and Sarasota county beaches.
One letter writer to the Sun said she was caught off guard when she came to Englewood and experienced the irritating effects of the bloom. She predicted people would never come to Englewood again. Thankfully, she was wrong.
A recently released report by Downs and St. Germain Research revealed a record-setting year for Charlotte County tourism. According to the report, 656,202 visitors came to Charlotte County this year. And they spent a lot of money.
Some high notes from the report include:
• Tourists spent $417 million in actual money in Charlotte County in 2019.
• That money ballooned to an economic impact of $619 million.
• The bed taxes and other income spent by tourists save each Charlotte County taxpayer $705 per year.
• A job is created for every 86 visitors who come here and that resulted in 7,620 jobs this year.
• Tourist Development Taxes have gone from under $2 million in 2010 to about $4 million this year.
The news can’t get much better — unless you’re looking for a parking space at the beach in the summer.
So, how did we overcome the red tide scare — the news of which reached potential visitors all over the East and Midwest in 2018? Well, part of the credit goes to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau and its smart ad campaign.
“Through a grant with Visit Florida we created one of our most successful ad campaigns in our history,” said Wendie Vestfall, tourism director. “The ‘Are You Beach Ready,’ campaign was simple. It told people the beaches are ready for them to return with their families.”
The campaign was so successful in fact, it won Charlotte County a Henry Award. It is the highest honor available for creativity in the public relations category of the Flagler Awards given to recognize successful tourism achievements in the state.
A general perception might be that Charlotte County, more than Sarasota, is challenged to draw tourists here even when red tide is not an issue. After all, the East Coast is the “happening” place and Orlando and Tampa have the theme parks the state is famous for.
Vestfall, however, said we are “different.”
“People come here because it is quiet,” she said. “If they are looking for a getaway, we are perfect. And we have (tons) of water activities like fishing, paddleboarding and so on.”
So, does that mean forget about red tide?
Absolutely not. The tourism numbers, while great, should not lull anyone into a devil-may-care attitude about the threat and impact of red tide. We must continue our battle against the bloom and maintain the campaign championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to research its causes, keep our rivers and streams clean and do everything in our power to negate the threat that chases people from our beaches.
If that is ever accomplished, those tourism numbers will go through the roof.
