OUR POSITION: The promotion of Allegiant’s John Redmond to CEO of the company all but guarantees Sunseeker Resort will be completed and become a huge economic shot in the arm for Charlotte County.
Remember when Allegiant Airlines President John Redmond walked the strip of businesses along the Charlotte Harbor waterfront, schmoozing their owners and making offers to buy their property?
He kept it all low key. Made offers they couldn’t resist. And, when it was done, Allegiant owned a significant piece of waterfront property that could rival anything still for sale along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
It was a masterful throwback to how to succeed in business.
Redmond had a vision. He wanted to build a resort where there was nothing similar to compete with. He wanted waterfront property and, most important, he wanted it close to one of Allegiant’s most successful hubs. Where better to put it than near Punta Gorda, where the airport was setting records every year for the number of people flying in and out?
Since it all came down and the announcement was made of plans to build Sunseeker resort, there have been bumps in the road thanks to a pandemic no one saw coming. And, when the height of that pandemic threatened Allegiant’s bottom line for a few months, investors grew restless. They questioned the money promised to finish Sunseeker, even as Redmond closed down operations here for 17 months while guiding the airline back to its pre-pandemic health.
At one time Allegiant publicly sought other investors in Sunseeker. There were even rumors the land and the foundation of the resort that was already in place would be sold. We have to wonder now if that might have ever come to fruition if someone with deep pockets stepped forward. Would Allegiant, and Redmond, give up on the one-of-a-kind plan for the first resort owned by an airline in the country?
We think not.
Redmond has been steadfast in his vision and resolve to build Sunseeker. He has never wavered from his optimism. He is a man with a plan.
This week, a not-so-well-kept secret was made public when Allegiant Travel Co. promoted Redmond to chief executive officer.
It was a move that had been planned for months, if not years, as co-founder and current CEO Maurice Gallagher decided to take on the title of executive chairman of the company’s board of directors and turn the operations over to his trusted president.
If anyone is paying attention, this is good news for Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
Redmond has almost undeniable control now of Allegiant. And, we’d be shocked if he ever backed off or downgraded his plans for what will be the premier resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Anyone who ever doubted Sunseeker would be built — and there were nonbelievers — can sit back and watch the resort slowly come to life.
Redmond is not about to abandon his vision.
Congratulations John Redmond on a well-deserved promotion.
We’ll sit back now and watch you work.
