OUR POSITION: Sailing regattas have put Charlotte County on the map with sailors all over the world.
Eleven years ago, a small group of people set out to make Charlotte Harbor a destination for sailors who may not be aware of how accommodating that body of water can be.
Headed up by former Sun employee Brian Gleason, the group organized national-level regattas that started slow before eventually drawing sailors from all over the world. They even hosted an international sailing event for disabled sailors that drew competitors from other nations.
A week ago, the 11th Charlotte Harbor Regatta took off under strong winds and clear skies with 43 boats and 75 sailors competing for honors.
This year’s event featured five classes — Hobie 16, Hobie Wave, Weta trimaran (one-handed and two-handed), Harbor 20 and 2.4mR, a one-person keelboat — making for six categories of winners.
When the final sail was reeled in, awards presented and food shared, it was obvious Charlotte Harbor’s reputation as a sailing destination was intact.
“Every sailor I talked to was full of praise for the facilities, the weather and the race,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who helped hand out awards.
Gleason, who now works in public communications for Charlotte County, said the changes made at Port Charlotte Beach Park were appreciated by competitors.
“We reconfigured the park to move traffic flow away from the water,” he said. “The entrance moved to the east.” He said the changes at the park made getting to and in the water easier for sailors. “And they were excited about it,” he added.
Charlotte Harbor was named one of the 10 best places to sail in the U.S. by “Sail” magazine. The regattas this group of hearty volunteers put on each years just enhance the knowledge of what a gem we have.
The Charlotte Harbor Regatta board is made up of individuals from sailing and boating organizations throughout Charlotte County. There is also a small army of volunteers who can be county on each year to man the registration desk, handle the awards banquet and any other duties related to the event.
“This all started from nothing, with only an idea of promoting sailing here,” Gleason said. “It brings more people here and makes it more enjoyable for the people who live here. You can see that every day, especially in season with all the boats anchored here.”
While the regattas don’t have the economic impact of huge events like the Air Show and Waterfest, there are real benefits.
For instance, docks built for disabled sailors for the 2012 International Association of Disabled Sailing competition are utilized still by locals and any other physically challenged sailor. Those special docks were built at a cost of $70,000 — with $50,000 coming from the county and $20,000 raised from donations. And, the fact that regattas have drawn sailors from California, British Columbia and other far-off locations, is evidence of how the word is spreading on what a great venue for sailing we have here.
The future is bright for regattas and sailing in general here, according to Gleason.
“We have some national events in the works for 2021 and beyond,” he said. “We just keep pushing to make Charlotte Harbor and sailing synonymous.”
The dedicated Charlotte Harbor Regatta team is well on its way to accomplishing just that. Kudos to them for their vision and hard work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.