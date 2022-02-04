OUR POSITION: Don’t ever say there is nothing to do around here.
A variety of activities highlight a busy weekend in Charlotte County, starting with the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, the Charlotte County Fair and the opening of the Lemon Bay Fest.
The Charlotte Harbor Regatta is an annual event started in 2010 by a local nonprofit group whose volunteers put on the race each year. It has been a terrific success, especially after the founding group, Charlotte Harbor Regatta, Inc., hosted the 2012 International Association for Disabled Sailing (IFDS) Worlds.
Brian Gleason, director of the nonprofit regatta group, said the organization raised more than $75,000 in corporate, individual and government funding to build more than 300 feet of floating, low-freeboard docks with hand-crank lifts to accommodate disabled sailors. The docks subsequently have been donated to Punta Gorda, Charlotte County and the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, which operate and maintain five floating docks systems around the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor for boaters of all abilities.
The group has also hosted the 2013 Laser Midwinters and the 2015 F18 Americas Regatta.
The regatta serves as a fund-raiser for local youth sailing clubs, raising more than $100,000 to fund grants for boats, equipment, scholarships and more, Gleason said in an email.
This year’s regatta will have about 45 boats in five classes (Harbor 20, Weta trimaran, Hobie 16, Hobie Wave, 2.4mR) racing on two courses or race circles. There will be about 75 competitors, including crew members competing in Charlotte Harbor.
Racing will begin at 11 a.m. today and Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Best viewing for spectators is Gilchrist Park or Bayshore Park.
Co-sponsors of the Charlotte Harbor Regatta are Charlotte County and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.
Additional sponsors included W.D. Schock, manufacturer of the Harbor 20, one of the largest classes competing in the regatta. Schock President John O’Donnell recently purchased a home in Punta Gorda and wants to build a larger fleet here with the goal of staging a future Harbor 20 World Championship on Charlotte Harbor, according to Gleason.
If watching boats race makes you sea sick, you have three more days to enjoy the Charlotte County Fair at the fairgrounds on State Road 776. Market animal sales are 7 p.m. today and small animal sales Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.
Admission today is $20 to ride all rides from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Again, on Saturday, you can ride all rides from noon until 6 p.m. for $20 (admission not included) or from noon until 11 p.m. for $30. The fair’s final day is Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. and students with ID get in free. Ride all rides all day again for $20 from noon until 10 p.m.
If you’re more inclined to a low-key day, the eight-day Lemon Bay Fest begins today with Author Todd Cameron offering a reading and discussion of his book “Snowblind” in the Golden Garden behind Elsie Quirk Library at 10:30 a.m. and Uzi Baram giving a presentation in the Englewood Library, also at 10:30 a.m. Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band will give a music and video presentation at 1 p.m. at Elsie Quirk.
The fest continues with events each day through Saturday, Feb. 12, when you can tour the historic and unique Cookie House from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, 941-475-0769.
