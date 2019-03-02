OUR POSITION: Rep. Mike Grant is preparing for a busy legislative session in Tallahassee by filing two bills that would be critical for our area.
During election season, those seeking office love to tell voters what they can do for them. Sometimes their promises come to fruition. Sometimes, for lack of influence or a failure to drum up support, they’re unable to pull it off. Sometimes the promises are forgotten.
Count State Rep. Mike Grant, R-Port Charlotte, as one elected official who is taking care of his constituents.
Grant, who has some added clout in his role as majority whip in the Florida House of Representatives, has filed two bills that could make life easier for those in his home district.
The first bill, with help from the State Attorney’s Office and Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, would take aim at contractor fraud. There is no doubt the recent troubles reported by homeowners and clients of H.D. Custom Homes led to drawing up the bill which seeks tougher standards in contracting to protect homeowners, subcontractors and banks.
As reported in a Sun story by Elaine Allen-Emrich, House Bill 877 and an identical bill SB-1092, filed by Rep. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, would amend the current state law. It increased the amount a prospective buyer must deposit in escrow for a home. And that’s just the first step.
To protect subcontractors, who sometimes are not paid for their work when and if a builder goes out of business or declares bankruptcy, it requires an attorney to give a certified letter on the amount and date of any payments made to subcontractors within 30 days of receipt of payment. Withdrawals from the account must be made with the signature of both the building contractor or developer and the buyer or buyer’s agent. The bill would also require contractors to begin work within 90 days of pulling a permit.
There are a number of other requirements in the bill’s language — all with the intent to make sure any money used goes to further the progress on building the home.
Another bill filed by Grant is even more important to Charlotte County residents.
HB 3139 seeks $8 million to design and build a Southwest Florida Regional Emergency Shelter at Babcock Ranch. It is a common sense idea that is overdue.
Babcock Ranch sits on some of the higher elevations in Charlotte County and far from areas west of Interstate 75 that might be hit by storm surge.
Kitson and Partners, owner of the huge Babcock Ranch development, would donate land and infrastructure for the project according to a Sun story by Andrea Praegitzer. The shelter would not only benefit Charlotte County, which has no shelters that would be safe during a hurricane with a higher storm surge, but residents in DeSoto, Glades and Hendry counties.
Grant’s request for funding cites the fact that Southwest Florida has a capacity deficit of 122,948 spaces for people in general purpose shelters and 8,856 spaces for special needs evacuees, according to the Sun story.
Hurricane shelters and protection for consumers — two topics that rate highly with Southwest Floridians. Grant deserves kudos for taking the lead in the effort to provide some relief. He’s doing his job.
