OUR POSITION: North Port has had its share of surprises this year and the resignation of David Iannotti is another challenging one.
Shocking might be too strong a word, but it certainly was an unexpected surprised this week when David Iannotti stepped down from his seat on the North Port City Commission after less than a month on the job.
Iannotti was elected in November to replace Vanessa Carusone. He cited health issues as the reason to leave the job after only one meeting.
Our first thoughts are to wish Iannotti good health and a speedy recovery from whatever his health problem is. He had all the qualifications to become a solid member of the commission and we’re sorry to see him leave.
In his letter to the city, Iannotti apologized for the sudden decision saying “although this will cause a temporary setback for the city, it is necessary and in the city’s long-term best interest.”
North Port has had its challenges this year.
Former City Manager Pete Lear became embroiled in a controversy that led to his cutting ties with the city over a well-publicized office romance. Lear was temporarily suspended and, even though the commission decided he had not abused his contract, he worked out a severance agreement with the city and stepped down.
The city first turned to Julianna Bellia, the Public Works Department director, to temporarily step in for Lear. Then, just recently, Jason Yarborough was named interim city manager.
That came on the heels of tough budget discussions as the city, like other governments, deals with the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
And, just to spice things up, residents of Wellen Park — formerly named West Villages — are suing to de-annex from the city. The suit is a longshot but, if somehow successful, it would be a big financial blow to the city as far as loss of tax revenue, population and prestige.
Now the four city commissioners will have to schedule a special election to replace Iannotti, probably in March, while continuing the search for a permanent city manager.
There has been no word on the possibility of naming a temporary City Commission member to take Iannotti’s seat. This is a move that is often done in these situations. It often involves each commissioner nominating someone from the community and then having the entire commission vote for a favorite.
Whether that is a possibility, we don’t know at this time.
Richard Suggs, who lost a close election to Iannotti, is one name that will likely dominate the discussion for the now-vacant City Commission seat. When reached by the Daily Sun’s Craig Garrett, Suggs said he would indeed be interested in running in the special election.
Meanwhile, North Port must carry on without a permanent city manager and one commissioner short while fighting a de-annexation movement.
It’s not the storyline we would wish on any city or county government during the holiday season with a pandemic making life uneasy for everyone.
While this is no time for the weak at heart to hold office in North Port, we have confidence the City Commission will work through the challenges, replace Iannotti, hire a city manager, keep Wellen Park in the city and face 2021 with optimism for better things to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.