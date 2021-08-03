OUR POSITION: All Florida Congress members should keep local newspapers robust by unanimously supporting the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
It’s no secret newspaper companies have struggled with more and more people choosing to get their news online —where social media giants steal stories from local newspapers with no financial liability to reimburse the source where the story originated
It’s a challenge to continue to print a daily newspaper, but one The Daily Sun is winning thanks to loyal readers and an owner — Adams Publishing Group — on sound financial footing that is committed to print journalism.
Our job would be easier if Congress passes the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA). The act is a bipartisan bill seeking a way to financial viability for local newspapers. It would put in place a series of three tax credits which should grow newspapers’ subscription bases by prodding Americans to buy local newspapers and businesses to advertise. It is not a hand-out, but a plan that would benefit subscribers and the newspapers they choose to purchase.
The plan includes:
• A five-year credit to subscribers of up to $250 annually.
• Credit covers 80% of subscription costs in first year and 50% in subsequent four years.
• To receive full $250 credit, a subscriber would have to spend at least $312.50 in the first year, and $500 each of the following four years.
That is how the act would help subscribers afford newspapers.
So how do newspapers benefit?
Newspapers will get a compensation credit to allow them to hire more local journalists to improve their newsroom’s ability to do investigative journalism and cover the entire community.
It includes:
• A five-year credit of up to $25,000 in first year and up to $15,000 in subsequent four years.
• Credit covers 50% of compensation up to $50,000 in first year, and 30% of compensation up to $50,000 in subsequent four years.
• Journalists must meet a minimum of 100 hours of work per quarter to qualify as an eligible employee.
And, the act even provides help for local businesses to advertise in local newspapers by giving:
• A five-year credit of up to $5,000 in first year and up to $2,500 in subsequent four years.
• Credit covers 80% of advertising costs in first year and 50% in subsequent four years.
• To receive full $5,000 in first year and $2,500 in subsequent four years, a small business would have spent at least $6,250 and $5,000 respectively.
• To increase flexibility, small businesses may utilize this credit to advertise with local television and radio stations, in addition to local newspapers.
The act defines a local newspaper as one where the primary content is original; serves the need of a region or local community and the publisher must employ at least one local journalist who resides in the community while not employing more than 750 people in all.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, introduced the bill in July. So far, 37 members of Congress have signed on as supporters. They include our own Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota and Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida.
This is a nonpartisan bill that is designed to allow newspapers to continue to present local news to people in their communities. Too many small towns in America right now have lost their local newspaper, thus the ability to keep up with what’s going on and keep track of local government.
Since 2004, about 1,800 newspapers have closed in the United States, Penny Abernathy reported in her research on news deserts — 1,700 are weeklies. The pace of closures, up till now, has been about 100 a year, said Abernathy, a professor at the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
We call on Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota; and Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to get on board, along with all of Florida’s members of Congress. Whatever differences they may have with the media should not spill over into communities that rely on local newspapers for local news on their schools, their governments, COVID-19 and other topics that impact their daily lives.
