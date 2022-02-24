OUR POSITION: We’re pleased with the results of red tide research and are confident it will make a difference.
How many times have you hesitated going to the beach because you heard red tide was in the area?
Maybe the red tide wasn’t even found at the particular beach you wanted to visit, but you feared it was in the air, and it might cause some health problems — or at the very least make you uncomfortable and leave you coughing or dealing with a scratchy throat.
A recent study has produced an index that can tell people how severe a red tide outbreak is. And that’s just one advancement in the fight against red tide announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
A Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly looked at the study and revealed how scientists have begun to learn a lot about red tide and how to gauge its severity.
“Some (blooms or outbreaks) last longer, some cause more respiratory irritation,” says Richard Stumpf, oceanographer with NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. “Others affect a smaller area or produce less irritation. In trying to protect public health and local economies, we found that we really needed a better way to gauge blooms and how much of a threat they pose.”
The red tide outbreaks of 2018 and 2019 were likely the worst most current residents of Sarasota and Charlotte counties have seen. It devastated oceanfront businesses.
According to the new indexes that scientists have devised, the Respiratory Irritation Index in Manatee and Sarasota counties was the highest on record those years.
They were able to quantify that by studying cell counts of the organism that causes red tide in the Gulf of Mexico — Karenia brevis — to develop a Bloom Severity Index. Authors of the study also looked at respiratory irritation reports between 2006 and 2019 and used that information to develop a Respiratory Irritation Index, according to Reilly’s story.
The study found other significant information on red tide, when it occurs and what makes it worse. Those facts include:
• Red tide bloom showed up along the Southwest Florida coast each year between 1994 and 2019, except for 2010.
• More frequent-than-usual offshore winds can suppress the respiratory impact of blooms.
• Years with severe blooms — 2006, 2012 and 2018 — caused noticeable respiratory irritation, while other years with blooms (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014). had almost no respiratory impacts because of more frequent than usual offshore winds.
• Blooms most frequently occur between Sanibel Island and Tampa Bay between September and January.
• Red tides typically form in August and continue through the winter, with October and November being the months most frequently impacted.
Call for a red tide study intensified after the 2018 season that caused many visitors to Florida to reconsider making the trip. Gov. Rick Scott came under a great deal of criticism by business owners, tourists and others for what they perceived as a lack of concern about the problem — one which many people might argue is normal and uncontrollable.
But red tide can be harmful — creating algal blooms that can threaten human and marine animal health, contaminate seafood and devastate local economies.
Red tides are especially harmful to people with respiratory diseases even to the point of needing emergency medical attention during blooms.
We’re pleased the state and scientists are making red tide research a priority. We may never find a solution to red tide, but we believe we can find ways to lessen its impact and lower the frequency of outbreaks.
