OUR POSITION: Heroes at Ground Zero are dying from cancer. They need our support.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube embarrassed himself — and the voters of his Sarasota-Charlotte congressional district — when he displayed a disturbing lack of interest in and knowledge about a bill that would continue funding medical treatment for 9/11 first responders.
A feature story in the New York Daily News on July 10 highlighted the freshman Republican congressman’s military service — he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps — and his motivation for enlistment.
“The reason why I joined the military and went into the Army was September 11,” he told the Daily News’ Michael McAuliff.
Indeed, as the story noted, Steube’s congressional office features a dramatic, couch-length photograph of Ground Zero.
And yet, the story also noted, the Iraq war vet was unable to explain why he chose not to cosponsor a bill that would replenish the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. Some 330 other congressmen and women had previously signed on.
The Victims Compensation Fund bill vaulted to viral news last month when former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart excoriated Congress for its failure to properly address re-authorization of the fund that aids first responders with debilitating diseases linked to their work at Ground Zero.
Stewart’s testimony caused a public furor and, on Friday, the U.S. House finally passed the measure. After meeting with supporters recently, an initially reluctant Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to bring it up for a Senate vote this summer.
We are thankful for that. It must pass. The heroic men and women who sacrificed at Ground Zero, and later paid with their health,deserve our continual thanks and our prayers. They have earned the financial support of a nation grateful for their unselfish work and sacrifice. To ignore their needs 18 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks is shameful.
If you’ve got doubts, Google “Jon Stewart Victims Compensation Fund” and watch the testimony of Stewart and retired New York Police Department Detective Luis Alvarez, who has since died from cancer attributed to the Twin Towers site.
Steube vote for the bill, but his earlier statements are unsettling.
When asked by the Daily News about his concerns with the bill, Steube said he he’d have to ask his staff.
Steube is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, but is not on the subcommittee that heard Stewart’s testimony. The legislation passed the Judiciary Committee recently in a voice vote.
The congressman told the Daily News, “It voiced out, I don’t know if I was there — I think I was there — when it voiced out or not. I haven’t looked or reviewed it in detail.”
He added, “It’s not something that I’ve been focused on right now.
“We have Mueller coming next week, which I’ve focused on. I have three Oversight Committee hearings this week. I have veterans affairs that I’ve been focused on, so I’ll talk to my staff and find out.”
The Victims Compensation Fund was begun with $7 billion in 2015 and is now down to $2 million. Authorization expires next year. Meanwhile, more and more first responders have become ill from exposure to the pile of toxic rubble at Ground Zero. These victims also deserve this much.
Rep. Steube served his time, and that is laudable. But this is, too.
