OUR POSITION: No industry has been harder hit by the pandemic than restaurants but they have adapted and, mostly, survived.
Almost 12 months of the coronavirus pandemic has dealt businesses a terrific blow.
At first there were lockdowns that put tens of thousands of Floridians out of work. Then, as restrictions loosened, there were still guidelines on how many people could be in the business at one time, masks were a must and requirements regarding social distancing and hours of operation were mandated.
While mom and pop businesses, and even big box stores and malls, felt the impact, there was no business that suffered more than restaurants. Some did not recover and are closed down — including national chains.
When restaurants were allowed to open they were still looking at 50% capacity. Hours of operation were curtailed. There was no service at the bar. Buffets were out of the question.
Hundreds of local wait staff, cooks and greeters were home, trying to collect unemployment. It was, and still is for the most part, a struggle to make ends meet.
Through it all, restaurant owners and managers have done a fantastic job at staying relevant, keeping as many employees on the job as possible and making sure there they would still be able to open their doors when the pandemic subsides.
Evidence of Florida's resiliency was found in a CNN Business and Moody Analytics measure of business for restaurants The Daily Sun correspondent Sue Wade alluded to in a recent column.
Thirty-seven indicators were surveyed for each state with numbers ranging from 0 to 100% — meaning zero to 100% of restaurants were back to normal. Florida ranked among the highest in the nation with 90% normalcy compared to, for instance, New York at 73%.
The news, however was not all good if you read Wade's piece. According to consulting firm Technomic, one in four independent restaurants won't survive this pandemic. And, the National Restaurant Association claims 10,000 restaurants in the U.S. have closed in just the last three months.
Florida has an edge with its weather and the ability to seat so many people outdoors. That was a life-saver when restrictions limited indoor dining and it continues to be a draw for patrons even now that the guidelines for indoor dining have eased.
Amazingly, entrepreneurs are still bullish on Southwest Florida with new restaurants opening almost weekly. And, old restaurants are making changes — updating their look and adding seats.
Look how much larger outdoor seating is at the Celtic Ray in Punta Gorda for instance. Sure, that was planned before the pandemic but the work was completed despite a temporary downturn in business. And the Bean Depot Cafe in El Jobean (just east of the Myakka River bridge off State Road 776) has re-made itself by accepting credit cards now, updating its menu and adding staff.
New pizza shops have opened after enjoying a surge with home delivery during the worst of the pandemic. That business was one of the few that may have actually benefited from people quarantining at home.
And, as we look back on the summer shutdowns, we can be glad so many restaurants adapted with a convenient and efficient take-out service. Just a couple among those we can recall include Olive Garden and Metro Diner in the Murdock area, but there were dozens that stayed open and kept employees with curbside and take-out.
We applaud the hard work and innovation that helped so many restaurants make it through the worst of times.
