OUR POSITION: Efforts to restore and use a historic Black church on Boca Grande deserve all the help and support people can give.
A once thriving Black community on Boca Grande has all but disappeared. Very little remains to tell their story except the Amory Memorial Chapel.
The remnants of what was “the Black church” many years ago, sit on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, in Gasparilla State Park. The structure is in bad shape but there are some dedicated people who want to fix that. They have hope the chapel can be restored and used again and they’re asking for help to make that happen.
The chapel was once called the Shiloh Baptist Church, according to a Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly. It was built in 1959 by Louise and Roger Amory.
The church served a considerable Black population that mostly worked on the phosphate docks nearby. When the phosphate shipments dried up, the Black community did likewise. Most of its members moved off the island and the few who remained eventually saw their homes condemned because of flooding that plagued the island, according to Reilly.
The demise of the Black community left the chapel without a purpose. It was not until 1996 that an effort to restore the building was made by the Gasparilla Island Conservation Improvement Association, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, Lee County Historic Preservation Board, the Venice Foundation and Barrier Island Parks Society.
After two years of a step forward and then nothing, the Parks Society took over the project in 1998. Members are adamant they will be able to rebuild and preserve the chapel. They see it as a place to have weddings, conferences, meetings and a number of events that the beautiful and tranquil location would enhance. Society members even hope they can stage historical displays and events as early as 2023.
The two greatest obstacles are finances and flooding.
In Reilly’s story, Parks Society Director Sharon McKenzie said Hurricane Irma did some damage to the structure in 2017 and storms since then have only added to the deterioration. A sand dune that somewhat protected the chapel has washed away.
Among the plans for restoration is a project to repair the small bell steeple that is leaning northward because of rotting wood.
We believe it is a grand plan that anyone could support.
The Parks Society is a nonprofit that has taken on other preservation projects on the island — including bringing the lighthouses on Gasparilla Island back to life.
To succeed and have this one-time landmark of the Black community open and hosting events again would be a marvelous way to recognize the history of Blacks on the island and the efforts of Louise and Roger Amory.
To learn more about the project or to offer any help visit www.bips.org or email info@bips.org or you can even call 941-964-0060.
