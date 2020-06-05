OUR POSITION: Tonight’s Punta Gorda event protesting violence against blacks should be a peaceful demonstration as organizers have promised.
A lot of things can go wrong when you plan a protest days in advance, put the word out and draw people from who knows where. Those people will have been exposed to television reports of violent protests all over the U.S. for the past week.
Violence? Looting?
Not in Punta Gorda. Not with organizers committed to a peaceful demonstration of concern. And not when Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis plans to show up and walk with the protesters herself.
“We want our community to know that we fully support and encourage the peaceful protest of our citizens,” Davis said in a statement earlier this week. “We have been in close contact with the event organizers and have assured them that we will be present to ensure the safety of those peacefully protesting and to ensure that their constitutional right to gather and protest is not infringed upon.”
The Black Lives Matter protest is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Laishley Park. A flier from the Indivisible Action Southwest Florida group states it will be a peaceful protest following COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are asked to wear masks and walk 6 feet apart. Water and masks will be provided.
Doesn’t sound like a call for violence does it?
And it’s not. People just feel Charlotte County and surrounding areas need an opportunity to show their solidarity with protesters all over the country who are frustrated with the continued violence against black people in America. The death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis — so graphically recorded on video and shared with the world — seems to be a turning point and a rallying cry. Similar incidents in past years have draw criticism and protests, but this time people are sickened by Floyd’s cries for help and his plea of “I can’t breathe” while a police officer kept a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes.
After tonight’s protest was announced, there were concerns when word leaked out that the Patriot Riders motorcycle club, many of its members Vietnam vets, planned to be in the park to “guard” the Southwest Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall.
Protest organizers said they did not plan to be anywhere near the wall and Chief Davis confirmed that. Still, Anthony Cuozzo, president of the Riders, said a group would show up.
“We clean the wall every first Friday of the month anyway,” he said noting it was a coincidence the protest was planned that same Friday.
He admitted some members of his group have concerns.
“Yea, some are worried about possible damage to the wall,” he said. “That is holy ground for us. I am hoping there will be no issues.”
Cuozzo said he and other members of the club have seen people walk on top of the wall before, and to them that is unacceptable.
“But no one in our group is going with any intention of doing physical harm to anyone,” he said. “We just want to make sure the wall is not damaged.”
When asked if members may join the protest and walk with the demonstrators, he said “it all depends. But, we feel an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
We have one word for anyone showing up tonight — peace!
