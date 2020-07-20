OUR POSITION: Retailers across the nation have taken the responsibility to force their customers to wear masks.
It took Walmart, Target, Publix, CVS, Kohl’s and a dozen or more other major retailers to do what city and county governments failed to do. With the announcement last week that they would require shoppers to wear a mask, the retail giants took it upon themselves to protect us.
Of course, our elected officials will probably tell you that is what they wanted all along. They believe the retailers have a better opportunity to police who wears a mask in their business — thus taking care of the sticky issue of enforcement.
Truth is the businesses got tired of waiting on cities and counties — with some exceptions of course, such as Punta Gorda — to do what was right. The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire across the country and there seems to be no will to fight it. It’s as if someone said “let’s just let everyone get it and then it will be over with. We’ll live with the casualties.” Casualties are expected in any war and the fight against COVID-19 is for sure a war.
We’re just not willing to throw up our hands and accept casualties.
Walmart and Sam’s Club will start requiring masks at stores and clubs nationwide starting today. Kohl’s mandate also starts today. Best Buy and Starbucks started requiring consumers nationwide to wear masks last week. Others will follow, slowly implementing the policy through Aug. 1.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” said a news release from Dacona Smith and Lance de la Rosa, the chief operating officers of Walmart and Sam’s Club. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”
“With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20,” CVS said.
As the coronavirus numbers continued to rise, hospital beds fill up and medicines become hard to get, CEOs of the retailers made a tough decision to protect their customers from themselves and stop putting their employees in harm’s way. They have proven through their actions that being responsible and doing their part to slow or, we all hope, even stop the virus is the right thing to do.
We’re sure public officials who refused to put into place an ordinance or executive order requiring masks in public are relieved. Perhaps they will no longer have to deal with the question of why they felt such a move was unenforceable and, therefore, useless.
As we argued before, a strong message from our city, county and state leaders would have gone a long way toward convincing some people to buy a mask and wear it. Sure, some people would have ignored the rule. Some would have cursed elected officials.
Sometimes, however, you have to accept the responsibility to do what is best for the community overall.
Thankfully many of the nation’s largest retailers took that duty to their customers and employees serious and made a difficult decision.
It should make shopping at those businesses a little less stressful, a lot safer and a pleasure.
