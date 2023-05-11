OUR POSITION: It is unfair to Englewood citizens to move an important rezoning meeting to the other end of Sarasota County.

Last week, the Sarasota County Planning Commission met to consider an exception to zoning that would allow a 300-unit apartment complex on the 16-acre Feldman property between Boca Royale and Arlington Cove along North Indiana Avenue.


   
