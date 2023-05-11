OUR POSITION: It is unfair to Englewood citizens to move an important rezoning meeting to the other end of Sarasota County.
Last week, the Sarasota County Planning Commission met to consider an exception to zoning that would allow a 300-unit apartment complex on the 16-acre Feldman property between Boca Royale and Arlington Cove along North Indiana Avenue.
Everyone knows we need more apartments. But where they should go is a good question and a lot of folks in Englewood don’t believe this is the spot. So many believe so, that about 300 people showed up — many in their red T-shirts — to protest the idea to the planning commission at a meeting that was to start at 5 p.m.
Members of the planning commission — who have seen their share of protests over growth — apparently underestimated the expected turnout. More than half-an-hour after the meeting was to begin, it was called off. According to a story last week in The Daily Sun, Planning Commission Chairman Justin Taylor opened the meeting and then promptly announced it was being move to June 8.
The problem, members of the planning commission said, was too many people for the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center where the meeting was being held. They said the fire marshal had a problem with the crowd.
First of all, overflow crowds for meetings are nothing new — especially in Sarasota County.
Big crowds are almost normal for Sarasota County School Board meetings. When the room is full, people wait outside. There are even TV monitors and sound so people who are not in the main room can hear and see the meeting. It’s a pretty simple solution.
Secondly, it’s unfair that the meeting is being moved to the Sarasota County Administration Building in downtown Sarasota. To say that is inconvenient for Englewood residents is an understatement since the trip could easily take an hour.
It’s only fair to search for a suitable meeting either in Englewood or closer than Sarasota. We understand the constraints on a public meeting of this type that require sound and recording capacity. Perhaps the State College of Florida’s Venice campus or the Venice or North Port city halls would suffice?
Finally, moving the meeting to summer is a sure-fire way to limit the crowd. Families are on vacation. Snowbirds who live in the area where the development is planned have gone home.
Residents who showed up last week said they plan to petition the county to move the hearing to September. We would hope they include in any petition that the meeting should be in Englewood.
There are several concerns about this project. Another large residential project was recently approved not that far away, and the potential for more traffic than the road can handle is certainly a possibility. Stormwater runoff and retention is another issue.
And, some people would argue that there is a limit to how many people can call Englewood home while still claiming it to be a quaint fishing village. Or, maybe that idea vanished long ago.
Sarasota County needs to be fair and, at the very least, schedule this hearing nearer, or in, Englewood. And, to be even more considerate and fair, hold off until fall, or at least until schools reopen.
