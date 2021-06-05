There were so many great things this past Memorial Day weekend to savor and remember. But one memory stood out for us — perhaps because it is new and maybe because the sight was so inspiring.
The Healing Field of Honor, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club in Laishley Park, was truly a spectacle for those who saw it.
Waving in the wind were more than 500 flags, each carrying the name of a sponsor and the veteran (living or deceased), doctor, nurse, first responder, family member or other who was being honored. The club raised the money through sponsorships and, even though this was a first-time event, the project was a huge success. Plans call for keeping this tradition going year after year and hopes are 1,000 flags, or more, can be erected on Memorial Day 2022.
Proceeds from the sale of flags go to the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation’s ongoing support of local nonprofit organizations, disaster relief, and humanitarian projects.
A ceremony to open the exhibition of flags was marked by a flyover by the Gulf Coast Raptors formation team. And the closing of the exhibit was punctuated by the playing of Taps at 6 p.m. Memorial Day.
We applaud the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda for the idea and the work put in to pull off such a wonderful tribute on Memorial Day. We fully expect this tradition will catch on and hundreds more sponsors will plant hundreds more flags in future years — making the Healing Field of Honor something people will travel to see and something that makes Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda even more special.
