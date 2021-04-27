Roundabouts — those circular intersections that some people find difficult to navigate — have always been somewhat controversial.
But, if you listen to the people who work in traffic control, they are an effective alternative to stoplights and stop signs — especially at dangerous intersections. If that wasn’t the case you would have to question why they are considering a roundabout at the obviously dangerous intersection of Bermont Road and State Road 31 in Charlotte County.
So, it should not be out of the question for North Port to consider a roundabout at the intersection of Cranberry and Hillsborough.
According a The Daily Sun story by Craig Garrett, there have been 114 accidents and 27 injuries in crashes at that intersection in recent years.
Apparently, there are three choices to alleviate the problem: a traffic light at Cranberry and Hillsborough; an extension from Cranberry that loops into Hillsborough and the roundabout.
The numbers — and feedback from local businesses — say the roundabout should be the winner. Data says it will have a “traffic calming effect” at the intersection, according to Garrett’s story. The roundabout idea has been studied for months and was found to be the safest and cheapest alternative.
Not everyone likes the idea — one critic pointing out that out-of-towners might have no idea how to negotiate the circular intersection.
We admit, the first time many people encounter a roundabout is a learning experience. But we like the idea for Cranberry and Hillsborough. It should lessen the chance for accidents and slow down traffic. Let’s get it done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.