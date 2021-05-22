OUR POSITION: We all want to know what the government knows about UFOs.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, may or may not believe in aliens from another planet visiting Earth. But he has publicly called for the U.S. government to tell us what they know about the possibility.
Good for him.
The odd, made-for-TV storyline emerged in the past few days after the Pentagon and the director of national intelligence said they would reveal a non-classified report with an analysis of “unidentified aerial phenomena data.” In other words, they’re going to give us some clues about reputed UFO sightings.
If that doesn’t have you on the edge of your seat, then you’ve never seen “The Twilight Zone,” “E.T.” or any of the Star Trek movies.
Rubio, as head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, put a provision in the coronavirus relief and government funding bill requiring the report be made. What that had to do with coronavirus relief is anyone’s guess, but that’s the way they do things in Washington. And now, after the revelations from the Pentagon, it appears it was a good idea.
The Florida senator teased us all when he went on “60 Minutes” last week to talk about Navy pilots who reported seeing strange things in the sky.
Various accounts of these reports, from more than a couple of sources, have leaked that our military has reports of seeing some sort of crafts that can maneuver with agility and speeds unlike anything in our most top secret plans.
Rubio told the Tampa Bay Times that members of our military have had encounters with unidentified aircraft with “superior capabilities.” He went on to say, and we paraphrase here, that we should not allow the risk of people making jokes keep us from investigating what is going on.
The seriousness of wanting to see the report likely stems from the remote possibility that our “enemies” have developed some sort of aircraft or weapons that are far superior to anything we have. To Rubio, and us, that is a scarier idea than space aliens.
A Tampa Bay Times story looked at the formation of a task force decades ago that was charged with identifying UFOs or anything we couldn’t explain. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, less than a year old, morphed from what was called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, created in 2007, according to the Times.
The Times story attributed the creation of that program to the fact a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence leaked declassified videos of UFOs to the New York Times.
Rubio does not believe what pilots are seeing are weather balloons — a common explanation over the years — or anything built in the U.S. He’s hoping, we imagine, there is a simple explanation, or that the report can ease any worries about aliens checking out Earth for future expansion plans. And he’ll likely feel better if we have it on good authority that neither Russia nor China has developed anything that can fly so fast it could not be tracked by our radar.
The report should be revealed in the next month or so. We’ll all be anxiously awaiting.
Meanwhile, keep your eyes on the sky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.