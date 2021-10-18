The Republican senator has taken on the troubled prison system, and it’s about time someone with his stature did so.
Rubio scolded the director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons last week about the lack of protection for female inmates at a federal prison in Florida. Rubio said he was “deeply concerned” about the problems that have surfaced at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman and the attention to a recent audit about incidents of rape in Florida’s prisons.
Charges of sexual assault by prison guards have lingered for years in Florida and an investigation by the Miami Herald earlier this year exposed how bad the problem may really be. However, despite testimony by former inmates, there have been no criminal charges filed against prison officers. Those alleged to have committed the crimes were allowed to retire, quit or transfer for the most part, even though six officers admitted to the crime. Some were never even investigated.
According to a Tampa Bay Times story, the U.S. government has paid out $13 million this year to settle charges from 15 women who claimed sexual abuse at the Coleman facility in Sumter County.
Under the Prison Rape Elimination Act, an audit of the prison was conducted, but Rubio found it incredulous that no female inmates were questioned. There are claims the females who were abused were transferred to a local county jail or elsewhere to prevent them from being interviewed.
The Coleman problem appears to be the tip of the iceberg. We applaud Rubio’s involvement and call on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and others to add their voice to rectify the abuse all prisoners — not just women — often endure in Florida’s poorly funded prison system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.