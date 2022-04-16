OUR POSITION: A judge’s ruling this week may or may not have an impact on a new law that opens the door for businesses to sue local governments.
When the state Legislature passed a law this past session allowing businesses to sue local governments if they can show a local ordinance hurt them financially, we thought it was a bad idea.
The new law says a government ordinance that causes a business to lose 15% or more in revenue can result in a lawsuit by that business to recoup the money. We said at the time it was a lawyer’s dream.
Now, an appeals court judge has made a ruling that seems to take the wind out of that legislation — although State Rep. Michael Grant, R-Charlotte County, says not.
A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld an Orange County circuit judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit in which bars sought damages for being forced to shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic. In that case both the local government and state government had ordered restaurants and bars to close in the early stages of the pandemic.
The bars which brought the suit — Orlando Bar Group, LLC, which does business as The Basement bar, The Attic bar and The Treehouse bar — originally had their May 2021 suit dismissed by Orange County Circuit Judge John Jordan.
When the virus was at its early peak, bars were ordered to quit selling alcohol for onsite consumption. Changes to that order were altered over months and eventually lifted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Grant, however, told the Daily Sun the bill passed this year exempts ordinances passed during emergency situations — which logically could mean during a pandemic, hurricane etc.
So, whether this week’s ruling on the Orlando suit would have any influence on the new state law is questionable at best.
