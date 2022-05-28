OUR POSITION: Any candidate for a public office in Florida owes it to voters to attend forums, debates and editorial board interviews to allow voters an opportunity to become familiar with their stand on issues.
As election season approaches, we have some advice for anyone running for office this year: Engage with your prospective constituents. All of them, as often as possible.
If you’re new to this, you may not even consider yourself a politician, but you are, from the moment you file. And part of what any politician is supposed to do is connect with the people he or she wants to represent.
We know campaigning is time-consuming and expensive, even for the most local of offices. You get pulled in many directions, you have a life outside of politics and there are just so many hours in a day.
But remember this: You’re seeking public office. If you want the public to vote for you, you owe it to the public to explain why.
That means knocking on doors, holding meet-and-greets, attending forums and debates and sitting for media interviews.
And here’s the most important point: Don’t engage only with friendly audiences.
Yes, Republicans predominate in this area. They’re not a majority of registered voters, however. In both Sarasota (56.8%) and Charlotte (52.8%) counties more people are registered as Democrats or “Other” than as Republicans.
So if you’re running as a GOP candidate in a partisan race, a majority of your potential constituents don’t share your party.
And if you’re in a “nonpartisan” race — School Board, Venice City Council — voters are theoretically blind to your party affiliation.
We say “theoretically” because, unfortunately, the parties make very clear each year who aligns with them despite the lack of a party indicator on the ballot.
We were disappointed recently when the South County Tiger Bay Club held a forum for School Board candidates and the moderator for this nonpartisan group pointed out that three of the candidates in this nonpartisan race who didn’t appear had all been endorsed by the county’s Democrat Party. The absence of a fourth candidate, a Republican, wasn’t mentioned.
But we’re also disappointed with those whose absences were. According to the moderator, one pulled out without explanation, one had a conflict with her sister’s birthday party and one had a doctor’s appointment.
We’re not in a position to evaluate the legitimacy of those reasons, but we know the impression they left was that the candidates were afraid to face an unreceptive audience.
Right or wrong, it created a poor impression. There were few votes, if any, likely to be picked up from club members, but some respect might have been won among them. What they’ll tell friends and family now won’t be favorable.
We especially urge candidates not to avoid meeting with editorial boards even if they feel they have little chance of a recommendation.
We conduct interviews with an open mind and earnestly discuss the merits and shortcomings of all the candidates before making a choice.
We’ve never recommended a candidate that wouldn’t meet with us and we never will — not because we’re special, but because a candidate who can’t withstand scrutiny is a candidate who isn’t qualified for public office.
Every chance to tout yourself is a job interview. Would you hire someone who claimed to be qualified but blew off the interview?
Of course not. And we don’t know why anyone would.
