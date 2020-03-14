If you’re planning on having a couple of beers or a few drinks this weekend, you’d better do it at home. Or, have a designated driver with you.
That’s because the state’s law officers will be out in force looking for drunk drivers. And they’re not fooling around.
The Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Sheriffs Association — including Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties and the Punta Gorda Police Department will all participate.
The intense enforcement began Friday and will continue through Sunday evening.
It’s rare when this many law enforcement agencies come together for this type of operation. The aim is to “maintain the quality of life Floridians have come to expect,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release announcing the weekend enforcement effort.
The officers involved will be looking for any type of traffic violation and any sign of impairment while behind the wheel.
“The safety of our citizens and visitors in Charlotte County and throughout the state of Florida is of paramount importance.” Sheriff Prummell added, “I take the guardianship of our residents’ safety very serious.”
Prummell asked citizens to call the non-emergency number, 941-639-0013, if they see anything suspicious.
Some may criticize police targeting those who drink and drive and the sometimes annoying road stops, but we believe it’s good to send a message to those who take a chance and decide to drive after drinking. We expect police to make this a priority every day, not just on special enforcement weekends.
