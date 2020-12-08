OUR POSITION: Charlotte County is proving responsible in how it spends excess penny sales tax funds
What would you do with an extra $29.8 million?
We would expect a lot of different answers to that question. So, let’s rephrase it.
What would you do with an extra $29.8 million if you were in charge of running a county government in Florida?
Charlotte County found itself in that delightful dilemma recently.
At the end of a six-year penny sales tax collection, the county found it had — give or take a few pennies — about $29.8 million extra.
That’s not unusual. The county budget people take a conservative approach each time voters approve the tax of a penny on every dollar spent here. It’s almost expected now that there will be some extra money when the six-year-long tax referendum ends. That’s partially due to the economy and the growth in the county.
So what did they do?
Well, they did what they promised taxpayers they would. They took a look at projects that just missed the original list or were to start in 2021. And, from that list they selected what they believe would be the most beneficial to start sooner than later.
Here is where your tax dollars will go:
• The first phase of planning and further widening of Edgewater Drive. This road, which is becoming a main arterial alternative to get from Charlotte Harbor/Punta Gorda to Englewood, will be made four lanes from Midway Boulevard (where four lanes now ends) to State Road 776 at Flamingo Boulevard. That work will be done in three phases at a total cost of about $75 million when it is completed.
• Increasing the size of a fire station planned for north Charlotte County.
• Begin phase two of the Family Service Center project in Parkside.
Most, or all, of these projects are on the list to be funded with the recently approved 2020 sales tax extension, but commissioners want to get started right away.
And, there’s even more good news for penny tax projects. Bids for the sailing center at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex were lower than anticipated and that allowed the county to add rooms for sailing classes, which were not originally included.
Even better news is that county expects, in the coming year, to get back a $4.2 million it spent to acquire the Melbourne Street waterfront property. Developers have put in bids on that land that still await approval but a sale is almost sure to happen in the next few months.
The 2014 sales tax referendum ended up accumulating revenue of $124 million and paid for projects like a new library, extending Piper Road to the airport and building or improving the county’s recreation centers.
The extra money is good news considering the pandemic has taken a toll on local businesses. Fortunately, however, the county’s bread-and-butter industry — construction — has not taken a hit. As a matter of fact, construction has ramped up and is on track to exceed the number of homes and other projects built in 2018 and even 2019, which was a strong year for builders.
The sales tax is not popular with everyone. But it can’t be denied how much the projects it has paid for have benefited Charlotte County. And the commissioners deserve kudos for staying the course for how they promised to use the revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.