OUR POSITION: History ties the fates of Sarasota and Charlotte counties tightly together.
As both Sarasota and Charlotte counties celebrate 100 years in existence, it is interesting and somewhat important to note the course of their early years and how common interests put both on the road to success.
Both counties, as many might already know, were born out of the breaking up of DeSoto County’s huge footprint. And, while Charlotte enjoyed relative independence right off the bat, Sarasota County had to wrangle to develop its own image in the shadow of neighboring Manatee County to the north.
What brought Sarasota and Charlotte so close together, almost at their birth, was a shared interest in the route of Tamiami Trail, according to historian Frank A. Cassell, who is chair of the Sarasota County Centennial 2021 steering committee.
History tells us Bradentown (later to become Bradenton) commanded much influence with the state’s Department of Transportation and the federal agency in charge. And it was the state department which would have final word on the direction of Tamiami Trail into Southern Florida, which was sorely lacking for passable roads. Railroads and roads were the key to development and counties and cities passed over would “wither on the vine and die economically,” as Cassell put it.
Before any decision was made, there were about five routes from Miami to Tampa proposed.
If Bradentown had had its way, Tamiami Trail would have made a sharp turn east after bringing visitors and northern home buyers to its doorstep. The road would then go to Okeechobee and tie in with Dixie Highway and other north/south routes on the East Coast. Key people in Manatee County, and its chamber of commerce, felt that was the best way to make Bradentown the largest city south of Tampa. Any future for Sarasota and Charlotte counties would be in dire jeopardy — or at least delayed by decades — if that happened.
Charlotte and Sarasota officials teamed up. In an early show of the cooperation the two counties still share today, they lobbied the Department of Transportation and politicians to bring Tamiami Trail along its current path, down the Gulf Coast and south to Collier County. That route, of course, would eventually bring people to Sarasota, Venice, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers.
In what turned out to be a critical meeting, Sarasota and Charlotte delegates prevailed with their arguments to bring the route south, along the coast. They did so despite an engineering nightmare to cross Charlotte Harbor.
In a show of support when the decision was made, Sarasota County loaned its World War I road building equipment — donated by the U.S. Army — to Charlotte County to help with traversing Charlotte Harbor.
The cooperation and work to get Tamiami Trail to come their way was in both counties’ interests. But, even at that, it proved to be an early indication of how their history would mimic each other’s and set the tone for a sharing of common goals and interests that still exists today.
When Tamiami Trail was finally completed, Cassell tells us there was a parade of cars that left Tampa and drove to Miami to celebrate the occasion.
Cassell has written several books including “Suncoast Empire,” and “Creating Sarasota County,” which might be interesting to those who appreciate the history of where we live.
Thanks to that early tag team effort to get Tamiami Trail going south instead of east, we can all enjoy the prosperity those early efforts forged.
