OUR POSITION: Sarasota County commissioners ignored their long-range comprehensive plan for growth when they sided with developers on expanding Lakewood Ranch.
You make long-range plans for a reason.
Whether it’s your family budget, a will or a government policy — there are good reasons to look into the future and plan for what you believe will bring the most desired and best results.
In 2000, Sarasota County created a plan to take the county through 2050. It limited growth in the rural eastern part of the county.
Commissioners got as far as 2022 before they erased a big chunk of that plan, 4,500 acres to be exact.
With a unanimous vote, with one commissioner absent, the board approved a plan that proposes putting thousands of homes on land along Fruitville Road. It is in an area known as Old Miakka, a rural area dotted with mini farms.
To do so means the county would have to create a new designation called a village transition zone just for this property.
The change was requested by Lakewood Ranch Communities LLC and was approved by your county commissioners despite a group of 50 or more protesting the idea and speaking at board meeting this past week.
It was a classic example of big money winning out over private citizens. Of course the state still must approve the plan and then commissioners will have a second vote.
There are two sides to every story. Commissioners who voted in favor of the change in zoning designation to allow the 5,000 or so homes to be built pointed to the fact it could have been worse.
Commissioner Nancy Detert pointed out that the developer could have asked for 12,360 units — more than twice what will be allowed — if the request had been for a village instead of a hamlet, assuming the commissioners would have agreed.
“I think this particular project is a best-case scenario. That is if they stick to the plan...” Detert said.
And, there’s the topping on the request thrown into the discussion by Rex Jensen, president and CEO of Lakewood Ranch. In last week’s The Daily Sun story Jensen agreed to donate $4 million and work with the county to get Fruitville Road widened.
That idea put a sparkle in commissioners’ eyes — especially Christian Ziegler, who admitted that widening that traffic-snarled roadway was “a personal issue with me.”
We’re not sure how far that $4 million will go — it depends on how much of Fruitville they want to widen. But, it’s a start
Meanwhile, protests by residents in the area appeared to go in one ear and out the other with commissioners.
According to our story last week, residents opposed to the project appealed to commissioners that the change would sabotage their rural heritage. They were concerned about the environmental impacts and the increased traffic. The widening of the road, of course would give some relief to the traffic issue.Becky Ayech, who lives in the Old Miakka area said she was upset about what will be left for future generations. She said they need to “have the opportunity to live on and learn from the land.”
“This amendment is problematic. It punches a gaping hole in the fundamental planning Sarasota County has had for years for its rural areas,” Charles Gauthier said.
It’s troubling to us how often county commissioners will alter a plan or rezone property to allow developers to make more money — seemingly impervious to the threat to the environment and our water which is already impacted by runoff and wastewater seepage that can cause red tide.
Old Miakka just won’t be the same once Lakewood Ranch expands into those acres.
