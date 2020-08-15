The contest for the Republican nomination for Sarasota County Commission District 5 pits Ron Cutsinger, a longtime resident who’s a political newcomer, against Chris Hanks, a relative newcomer to the area who already holds elective office.
Both want to replace Charles Hines, a Venice native who is barred by term limits from seeking another term.
District 5 includes part of South Venice, the Sarasota County portion of Englewood and most of North Port.
Because of the switch to single-member districts, only Republicans who live in District 5 can vote in this race in the Aug. 18 primary. Democrat Alice White will take on the winner in the Nov. 3 general election.
Cutsinger, of Englewood, and Hanks, of North Port, both label themselves as conservatives, and their priorities are pretty similar. Where we saw differences was in what experience they would bring to the job and the degree to which they had fleshed out a platform.
On that basis we give the nod to Cutsinger.
A big part of it is his years of service on the county Planning Commission, which he was chairing when he stepped down to run.
He was on the commission for the most recent comprehensive plan update, a laborious process that gave him detailed knowledge of county land-use matters.
Hanks pointed out that as a city commissioner he was part of updating North Port’s comp plan, so he’s intimately familiar with his city, but the County Commission has broader responsibility.
Hanks also touted the relationships he’s built as a North Port commissioner, saying that he’s on good terms with all the current county commissioners. We think that as a nearly 50-year resident Cutsinger is at least as well connected, and we note that all the current commissioners have endorsed him.
Cutsinger has the edge on policy as well.
Having served on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, he advocates an approach to the housing shortage that includes a land bank of county-owned property combined with tax breaks that might entice developers and a zoning designation overlay that would allow the conversion of abandoned shopping centers and big-box stores into mixed-use housing.
Affordable housing will attract businesses to the area and help diversify the county’s economy, he said.
Hanks’ main idea regarding housing is to bring better-paying jobs to the area so that workers will have more money to spend on it. But that seems unlikely to us to do much for people who don’t get those jobs, and it might actually drive prices up if there isn’t a significant expansion of the inventory that includes incentives for lower-cost housing.
Although Cutsinger isn’t from North Port, the biggest city in the county, we’re confident that he would represent the entire district, and he has pledged to put a field office in the city to keep his finger on the pulse of its residents.
We recommend Ron Cutsinger for Sarasota County Commission District 5.
