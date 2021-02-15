OUR POSITION: It would be wrong, and confusing, for Sarasota County to outlaw marijuana while the city and state do not.
Sarasota County commissioners took a stance against legalizing recreational marijuana last week that left us shaking our heads.
The commissioners voted 4-1 — with Nancy Detert against — to seek exclusion for Sarasota County in the event Florida legalizes recreation marijuana. If enacted, commissioners believe it would give them an out to declare marijuana illegal in the county — making a statement for home rule.
Commissioners may be happy to make a statement, but we agree with Detert that it is a waste of time. Any ordinance or law passed by the commission would be worthless, confusing and unenforceable.
Two of the strongest anti-marijuana advocates were Christian Ziegler and Mike Moran.
Ziegler made an issue of the desire for home rule. We agree the state has made a power grab the last couple of sessions with bills that would erode the county and cities ability to control their own destiny. But home rule when it comes to legalizing marijuana would fall flat.
First of all, the city of Sarasota decriminalized the possession and usage of small amounts of marijuana two years ago. If the county’s other three municipalities — North Port, Venice and Longboat Key — get on board, it could lead to a very difficult enforcement of a county ordinance. And neighboring counties — as far as we can tell — would follow the state’s lead, as if they really had a choice.
Even if Sarasota County could legally pass a law to counter a state law, it would be difficult to enforce when people could merely step into the city’s borders or across the county line. It would be a mess for police.
The bottom line for Ziegler and Moran, however, is they are dead set against any law that would allow the use of marijuana.
“I’m not going to have my fingerprints on anything that brings recreational marijuana to Sarasota County,” Moran said, according to a story in The Daily Sun.
County Attorney Rick Elbrecht said commissioners believe “local government is in a better position to make a determination for the public health and land use issues.”
In many cases, we would agree. In this case we believe their decision is more politically motivated and, as we said earlier, would only cause confusion and be very difficult to enforce if it would even be legal.
Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Pinellas County Sen. Jeff Brandes have introduced HB 343 and SB 710 which would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. And, if their bill falters, Florida is poised to address the recreational marijuana law in the 2022 ballot as a state constitutional amendment.
Money is the driver behind such a bill. Sales of marijuana, even if regulated to small amounts, could hit $30 million or more in two-to-three years in Florida. But, on top of that, there would be big savings on incarcerations in county jails.
Many law enforcement officials are not in favor of legalizing pot, but attitudes among voters have changed in the last few years and the demand is great.
We believe a sensible recreational marijuana state law would be acceptable. The time police are spending and the cost of locking up people caught with a joint just do not seem worth the trouble.
Sarasota County’s attempt to convince lawmakers to make them an exception will fall flat.
