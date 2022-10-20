OUR POSITION: Sarasota County voters will have an opportunity to decide the fate of two amendments to the county charter on Nov. 8.
Voters will see two proposed Sarasota County charter amendments on their general election ballot this year. We recommend voting against both of them.
Both amendments are clearly intended to inhibit the public’s power to amend the charter. They’re also in retaliation for the amendment that changed County Commission elections to single-member district voting from at-large, which the Commission tried to undo earlier this year.
Though we’re not fans of fiddling indiscriminately with foundational documents, neither do we support making the amendment process onerous, which is what these amendments would do.
Unfortunately, they appear reasonable on their face, so voters who don’t do their homework may be taken in by the effort.
The first proposed amendment would revise the charter to require that people proposing a charter change use a particular petition form, undertake a legal sufficiency review, provide a fiscal impact statement and make a presentation to the Charter Review Board.
Their petition would also have to be supported by signatures from 10% of the registered voters in each of the county’s five districts; currently, the requirement is 10% of the voters at large.
Using a specified form and making a pitch to the CRB — assuming it doesn’t get a veto — aren’t concerning. But the time and expense of satisfying the other requirements, even to serve legitimate purposes, would mean that public initiatives could only be undertaken by well-financed groups.
We think a better way to weed out frivolous or unnecessary amendment proposals can be found than by indirectly creating a pay-to-play system.
The second proposed amendment seems even more innocuous. It provides that charter amendments “shall not conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law or the charter.”
What’s the problem? Well, it’s a given that the county charter can’t alter the provisions of the state constitution, so that’s superfluous.
The reference to “general law” is a little vaguer, since the proposed amendment doesn’t define that term, what a “conflict” is or who decides when there is one, and how.
Assuming “general law” refers to acts of the state Legislature, again, the county charter mostly can’t change those. There are, however, powers given to some local governments and not to others. We don’t know if that could create the possibility of a conflict, but it suggests the proposed amendment could be made clearer.
Our biggest concern is regarding proposed amendments that conflict with the charter itself.
Conceivably, any change to the charter could be said to conflict with it. In fact, this amendment itself does by proposing that the signatures of 10% of voters in each district sign a petition instead of just 10% total.
That’s not to say every proposed amendment would necessarily conflict with the current charter, but the argument could be made. And if it is, it likely leads to litigation — another expense sponsors may not be in position to bear.
The existing charter has been in place nearly 42 years and has only been amended 19 times. The most recent amendment prior to the adoption of single-member districts in 2018 was in 2008.
We’re not in favor of fixing problems that don’t exist, which is what this effort would do.
We recommend voting against the proposed county charter amendments.
