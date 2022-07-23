The District 1 Sarasota County School Board race offers a matchup between incumbent Bridget Ziegler and political newcomer Dawnyelle Singleton.

While Ziegler certainly has the incumbent’s advantage in experience, she’s also a known quantity — one known for an agenda that we believe isn’t in the best interests of all the 40,000-plus students in the district.


