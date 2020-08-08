The race for Sarasota County School Board District 3 in the Aug. 18 primary is the only one in which Venice-area voters have a choice between an incumbent and a challenger.
Eric Robinson is seeking a second term and Tom Edwards is looking to replace him. All voters can cast a ballot in this nonpartisan contest, and the winner joins the board.
We like Edwards and think he could be an effective School Board member.
We agree with him that the district should have been better prepared to put classes online when the pandemic hit and that it needs to exert utmost caution in resuming classes in a few weeks.
He’s right that more needs to be done to close the achievement gap, including creating more diversity in the classroom. He touts a background in recruiting and staffing that could be helpful in that regard.
However, he is seeking to oust an effective board member who largely agrees with him on those points. While there are grounds to criticize Robinson for his role in campaign finance, the issue voters are deciding is whether he merits a second term. We think he does.
Robinson said he prefers a hybrid approach to reopening the schools, with some in-person instruction and some distance learning. That seems the more sensible approach to us under the mandate that they do reopen, provided there are substantial safeguards for the returning students and a rapid-response plan when COVID-19 cases show up. And it is a matter of when, not if.
Having one term on the board under his belt, he sees the problems besides safety that are involved in resuming instruction during an unprecedented pandemic and is in a better position to deal with them.
They include a shortage of both teachers and substitutes, who are often retired teachers; the cost of ensuring all students can participate in remote instruction; the need not to jeopardize state and federal funding.
Robinson wants to have at-risk teachers do distance learning, while the teachers union would decide that on seniority. He has the union’s endorsement, so we think he’s more likely to get it to agree.
He said that it’s important for the district to show its employees that it cares about them, which wasn’t so much the sentiment under the former superintendent, with whom he frequently butted heads. A new leader is an opportunity for a new start.
One of Robinson’s ideas is to provide teachers free before- and after-school care for their own kids, which would also give them time to have meetings with parents.
We also give him credit for some things he’s done that have garnered relatively little notice: donating his salary, some of which was used to buy Booker Elementary a new reading curriculum; workdays that have exposed him to virtually every job in the district, including cleaning toilets; and providing some learning opportunities for nonteaching staff.
The controversy about Robinson comes from his position as treasurer of numerous other campaigns to which he directs donations. As much as we’d like to see the influence of money in politics reduced, that’s going to take finance reform, which has to come from the Legislature.
We recommend Eric Robinson for School Board District 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.