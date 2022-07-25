The competition for three seats on the Sarasota County School Board is a costly foray into politics.
In District 4, Lauren Kurnov has accepted about $200,000 in campaign donations and in-kind rewards while her opponent, Robyn A. Marinelli, has taken in about $70,000 as of last week. And they are not the only candidates collecting big money for a seat that was not on most voters’ radar just a few years ago.
The Sarasota County School Board got everyone’s attention after two years of controversy over policies such as a mask mandate during the peak of the pandemic. Parents came out in mass to attend School Board meetings and protest the mandate and a few even went so far as to protest in front of a School Board member’s home.
Despite that drama, there is no shortage of candidates — almost all of them highly qualified — to seek one of the three positions.
Kurnov, who has a child attending public school in Sarasota County, is a novice politician who grew up in Sarasota and attended Pine View School. She told The Daily Sun editorial board she is proud that her large campaign war chest has been funded by Democrats, Republicans and Independents who support her candidacy.
Her outlook on Sarasota County schools was mostly positive but she had a detailed plan to make them even better.
“We need to identify what we need to be improving on,” she said, noting that a large number of elementary age students are not reading on grade level.
She has an idea about inviting local professionals to come into the school to talk to students about post-secondary outcomes and careers. She suggests more mentors in schools, internships and using software that helps identify a student’s interests that could point them in the right direction career wise.
And, she said, despite having some of the higher salaries for teachers in the state, more needs to be done because Sarasota County has become an expensive place to buy a home or rent. “We have to remember, we are investing in our future,” she said.
On the controversy stirred up statewide — mostly by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis — about Critical Race Theory and grooming of elementary students, she said she has seen or heard of none of that locally. “It’s just a distraction,” she said.
Kurnov also pointed out the problems with the need for a better approach to mental health in schools. She said some schools do not even have a mental health counselor and that must be fixed.
Marinelli is also a strong advocate for more attention being paid to mental health in the schools. “I would like to see more counselors in schools and use referendum money,” to do that.
A native of London, Ohio, Marinelli moved to Sarasota because she loved the palm trees and breeze and wanted to be closer to her grandparents. She has 40 years of experience in education — including working as a school counselor here for 20 years here.
“I began watching school meetings and became dismayed,” she said of why she is running for the School Board. “The focus was just not on children or academics. I believe that is when the public trust began to go down.
She is proud of the work she and the staff at Southside Elementary school did in bringing its grade up to an ‘A’ after years of underachievement.
She, like Kurnov, said the superintendent is doing a good job under the circumstances and she believes if he had more freedom he could get even more done.
She agrees with Kurnov in the recent state law that took the power away from local school boards to approve charter schools is a step in the wrong direction. “I think it is unfortunate that school districts that do the right thing are penalized by districts who do not. I believe in local control (of decisions on charter schools). We should be able to say if the charter is not up to our standards.”
She said she has seen no CRT taught in schools and the only examples of it are found in supplemental materials.
Finally, Marinelli said she tries to be non-political and would not hesitate to break from board members of her same party to make the right decision.
We like both these candidates. Having Marinelli on the School Board is something we could agree with.
But, we believe Kurnov has a better plan and is more detail oriented about how she would improve Sarasota County schools.
We recommend voting for Lauren Kurnov for the School Board in District 4.
