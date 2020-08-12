Sometimes a candidate makes the task of coming up with a recommendation in an election easier.
That's what former deputy Paul Fern did in the race to replace Tom Knight as Sarasota County sheriff.
We invited him and the other candidate, Kurt Hoffman, for an interview with our editorial board. Hoffman showed up, Fern didn't despite several attempts on our part. He said family issues were interfering with his travel even though we offered to conduct the interview online, the way a recent forum was held.
He did offer to answer written questions but that's not our practice. There's no way to tell whether the answers to written questions are the candidate's own thoughts or those of an adviser, and there's no way to follow up.
Plus, holding elective office requires the ability to face the media, whether it's for a ribbon-cutting, to address some alleged wrongdoing or anything in between. We certainly expect someone who wants to be sheriff to do that.
So, our recommendation is a vote for Hoffman, but it's not by default. We believe the Sheriff's Office has made substantial progress under Tom Knight and that Hoffman, his chief deputy and general counsel, is the right person to continue it.
The depth of his knowledge about the office was a given, but we were impressed by the plans he has to take it to the next level, enhancing diversity, expanding programs and continuing to keep the jail population down.
His top priority is a "community corrections facility" that he says will do exactly that and also enable renovations to the older section of the jail to be carried out.
Besides his law enforcement experience, Hoffman also has a law degree and was a prosecutor for a time, and he has command experience. Fern doesn't.
It's possible that Fern, a former Sarasota County deputy, could have made a case for himself if he had taken advantage of the opportunity. What we can gather from his website and Facebook page, however, suggests he still wouldn't have gotten our recommendation.
His plans if elected consist of a lot of generalities and few details. Worse, he relies heavily on attacks on Hoffman that at best lack context.
For example, he criticizes Hoffman for supporting the purchase of a $40,000 drone that crashed, with the implication that it was a waste of taxpayer money.
Hoffman acknowledged "getting ahead of the technology" in acquiring the drone but noted that it had been purchased with drug forfeiture funds, not tax dollars. And after repairs and modifications, he said, it went to the county fire department.
Fern also says the office set a ticket-giving quota for road patrol deputies. Not true, Hoffman said, because quotas are illegal. What the deputies have been told, he said, is that they need to be interacting with the public during their 12-hour shift, even if it's just to help change a tire.
Could Hoffman be lying to us? Sure. But it would have been risky if Fern could substantiate his allegations. Hoffman, by the way, praised Fern as a good deputy.
In reality, Kurt Hoffman made our choice easy. We recommend him for Sarasota County sheriff.
