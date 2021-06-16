OUR POSITION: Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman appears to be taking all the right steps to continue the department’s reputation for solid yet compassionate law enforcement.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman is obviously determined to be his own man.
The respect for his former boss, Tom Knight, is obvious. And Knight surely had a huge impact in guiding and endorsing Hoffman’s ascent to the top job.
But, even as Hoffman continues good programs initiated by Knight, his actions and words portray his individuality in his approach to keeping Sarasota County one of the safest in the state.
One of the better policies that Hoffman has pursued — and one that Knight was proud of — are programs to reduce recidivism and help people whose mental illness and addictions lead to crime. The SCSO was awarded a $225,000 grant recently by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation to support some of the 50 programs offered to incarcerated men and women to help reentry into the community and deal with addictions.
“Incarceration weakens the social fabric of entire families,” Teri A. Hansen, president/CEO of Barancik Foundation said in a press release. “Our community will not only benefit from reduced recidivism, but families tied to the justice system will be given better chances to rebuild their lives.”
The help these reentry programs championed by Hoffman and the SCSO can offer is huge. People who are in jail for any extended period can return to find they have no job, they have bills to pay and they have to mend their relationship with family members, spouses and children they have been unable to interact with. It is a much more difficult situation than many realize.
Reentry programs, however, are only one aspect of the programs and policies Hoffman is building his reputation on.
While we disagree that the SCSO does not need body cameras, he makes good sense with his argument of why he rejects the idea of spending up to $2 million on the cameras and equipment needed to record each day’s events.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Sun, Hoffman said he practices “rightful policing.” That means, he said, for officers to treat people the same way they would want to be treated. That may sound like a pie-in-the-sky wish, but if it is ingrained in their training and officers buy into it, you can’t ask for anything more. Hoffman said that approach as led to “the highest crime reduction in the state.” And, for good measure, he pointed out that body cameras did not stop the killing of civilians in Minneapolis and Louisville in two of the most painful and highly publicized events over the past year.
He listed several plans he hopes will make the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office the best in the state.
They include:
• Working closely with other local law enforcement agencies. He noted he has deputized North Port officers so they can make arrests in unincorporated Sarasota County.
• Establishing a Special Fraud Unit to deal with what is becoming the biggest crime issue he has as criminals are stealing identities and robbing companies and individuals of millions of dollars.
• Will, and already has, implemented many of the programs recommended by Black Lives Matter.
• Committing to strong Second Amendment protections for Sarasota County citizens.
We like Hoffman’s straightforward approach and his transparency. We believe Sarasota County’s citizens are in good hands.
