OUR POSITION: Sarasota County put unlicensed contractors on notice.
Operation Freelancer VIII.
Operation Hammer Down.
These sound like titles of the kind of straight-to-DVD action movies you’d see featuring Dolph Lundgren on the laminated cover.
But they’re actually the names of sting operations the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office has conducted in the last year to nab unlicensed contractors.
Last week, the department announced the arrests of 16 people on 48 felony and misdemeanor charges.
As part of the undercover “Freelancer” operation, detectives contacted people who advertised home repair services that require a license. When the suspects arrived at a Sarasota County home, undercover officers described the job while investigators checked a state database to determine if they had the proper licensing, the Sun reported.
Florida has some pretty tough laws when it comes to unlicensed contracting. Though enforcement isn’t always consistent from county to county, Sarasota, and in particular its sheriff’s office, seems to be tackling the problem with gusto.
The SCSO began targeting unlicensed contracting in 2012 with regular sting operations. Just this year, “Operation Hammer Down” caught six suspects in April; the following month, its sequel, “Operation Hammer Down 2,” ensnared another 17. Impressive work.
Detectives coordinated their efforts with the Sarasota County Building Department, the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Insurance Fraud and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
“Maintenance operations like these should be a good reminder for consumers to always seek licensed contractors to perform work on their homes or businesses,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “Consumers are exposing themselves to financial and physical risk by allowing these people to enter their home, unlicensed, and in some cases, with criminal histories.”
And yet, police keep arresting unlicensed contractors … because people keep hiring them.
Unlicensed workers tend to be cheaper, but they take your cash and often leave behind shoddy or unfinished work, requiring the customer to then hire a licensed contractor to do the job right. Hiring an unlicensed contractor is also illegal, and if building officials get wind of it, they can place a cease-and-desist on the work site, leading to costly delays.
Zac Extejt, president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, compared hiring an unlicensed contractor to drunk driving: People should know better, but they do it anyway.
“If you hire an unlicensed contractor, the person you’re putting at risk is you,” Extejt said. “You are not protected in any way.”
Under the law, any accident on a construction job is the responsibility of the general contractor. Licensed contractors have insurance for liability and workers compensation to handle claims if anything goes wrong. This also protects you, the property owner, from liability. But if your contractor doesn’t have the proper licensing and insurance, you become the general contractor.
So if a worker falls off your roof and suffers a broken leg or a wrecked spine, you’re responsible for their injuries.
It’s not just illegal to hire an unlicensed contractor, it’s irresponsible.
Let’s be glad Sarasota seems to be taking the lead in our region on dealing with the problem.
