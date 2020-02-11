A magic eraser.
That was what Cheraina Bonner really wanted from the Sarasota County School Board.
Not a promotion. Not money. It could give her those things.
What she wanted was something it couldn’t — the undoing of the treatment she received from Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby, her supervisor, and Superintendent Todd Bowden, his supervisor.
According to an outside investigator’s report, it included “claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation and threatening behavior” on the part of Maultsby. Bowden played a primary role in the District’s failure to promptly and adequately address them, the report stated.
Undoing the harm is always the wish of someone who has been injured by the conduct of another person, whether physically or, as in this case, mentally and emotionally.
But there’s no magic eraser or time machine in the law, so Bonner had to settle for the remedy it does offer — money.
The board approved, and she accepted, nearly $400,000 to resolve her lawsuit against the district. It’s a lot of money, but she said she would take the magic eraser “over money any day.”
Believe her.
Now, she said, she’s looking for closure. She wants to go back to work free from harassment and retaliation.
She deserves it.
What she didn’t deserve — what no one does — was a supervisor who thought he had the right to make sexually charged comments in person and via email.
She also didn’t deserve for her complaints about her supervisor to be treated as if she had reported him for taking her stapler without permission.
Eventually, Maultsby quit before he could be fired and Bowden agreed to a settlement of his contract that gave him weeks of paid leave, 20 weeks’ severance pay and $65,000 in reimbursement for legal expenses.
The district is beginning to rebound from that low point.
Wisely, Bonner’s lawsuit was resolved before attorneys’ meters started running at full speed.
Negotiations with the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association came to a mutually agreeable conclusion, before picket signs appeared outside the district headquarters.
The search is on for a new superintendent. A consultant has been hired to review personnel policies and conduct training.
All those things represent progress but it’s important not to lose sight of Bonner’s point, which is that prevention is the best cure for any problem.
There’s no need to erase something that didn’t happen.
It’s a lesson everyone could use a reminder of, not least our governmental bodies. Perhaps their chambers should have displays of actual magic erasers used for cleaning, signifying that every decision they make has real world consequences — sometimes unintended ones — that can’t be undone the way a scuff mark can be removed.
Who knows how long Bonner’s healing process will take, or the degree to which she can recover from the trauma she suffered?
Who knows whether the mess Bowden left behind will hinder the hiring of a new superintendent?
Who knows the financial impact of the hundreds of thousands of dollars this matter ultimately will cost?
The hope is that the district will emerge from it stronger. There are better paths to improvement than this, however — ones that don’t involve bad publicity, payouts or lawsuits.
Or wishes for a magic eraser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.