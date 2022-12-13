OUR POSITION: The removal of Brennan Asplen as superintendent did nothing to make us feel comfortable about the new Sarasota County School Board.
When your first action as a school board member is to show a qualified superintendent the door and shell out $170,000 of taxpayers money to do so, it’s not a good start.
Timothy Enos and Robyn Marinelli hardly had time to warm their seats before the reinvented School Board dove into controversy. Without giving any truly valid reason, without announcing any violations of school policy or conduct detrimental to the county’s schools, they joined in what amounted to a lynching of Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
Board members listed a lack of transparency with data, the fact reading scores in some grades had not improved and his poor handling of the board-approved mask mandate in 2021 as some of their grievances. The mask mandate issue, which angered Gov. Ron DeSantis, was the coup de grace in our opinion. New board chair Bridget Ziegler and vice-chair Karen Rose are huge DeSantis fans and are in lock step with his policies.
The sudden souring of the board against Asplen came despite campaign rhetoric where both Enos and Marinelli refused to criticize Asplen. They even went as far as saying he was doing a decent job in interviews with our editorial board.
This conduct by the two newest members and the School Board in general smacks of political gamesmanship and possible violations of the sunshine law. It is difficult to understand — given the campaign revelations — how four school board members, all espoused conservatives, decided by themselves that their first order of business would be to get rid of Asplen.
But get rid of him they did after he signed a separation agreement last week. And, in a move that was obviously coming, Asplen’s wife, Mari Ellen Asplen, a professional development supervisor for the school district, also signed a separation agreement. Both those agreements are expected to be approved at a School Board meeting Tuesday night.
The $170,000 exit package includes 32 weeks severance and an agreement for Brennen Asplen to stay on for three months as a consultant, pay him $12,500 for moving fees if he decides to leave Sarasota County and compensate him $12,500 for legal fees.
We don’t like the direction this School Board appears to be headed.
As Asplen pleaded, we would implore the board — especially the two new members who seem to have been caught up in a partisan wave — to put the students first. Having upheaval in the administration will not serve that purpose, especially if a long, drawn-out search for a new superintendent is needed.
Right now it is difficult to see a candidate to replace Asplen in the school system. Sarasota County has always been one of the top performing school systems in the state with its sights on being No. 1 and the next superintendent would have to have passion for that goal.
How much the drama of the past couple of weeks will play into the thinking of candidates who may be interested in the job is a big question. Perhaps the board will be able to find a qualified candidate who can work with the same mindset of the board and be able to improve the district’s standing at the same time.
However, unless there is a candidate who is already on the board’s short list, we imagine anyone looking at the position would have to question what it would take for the board to turn on them.
