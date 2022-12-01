OUR POSITION: The Sarasota County School Board’s attempt to fire Superintendent Brennan Asplen is blowing up in its face.
Sarasota County School Board members displayed some characteristics Tuesday that no one should be proud of. And they start with “in.”
Incompetent. New School Board member Tim Enos, attempting to goad Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen into trouble — citing a loose complaint about nepotism that Enos, and the district attorney, would quickly admit is not problematic in this case.
Ineffective. New School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler, attempting to keep control of the audience and threatening to clear the room to “move on” with the meeting — experiencing first hand what other chairs felt through the last two years of complaints from screaming audiences.
Injured. New School Board member Robyn Marinelli, sounding upset that she had been targeted by the audience and School Board member Tom Edwards — saying she would speak when she had something to say, and noting she was always going to vote her own way.
Inept: School Board Vice Chair Karen Rose, with a great resume and a terrible record on the board so far, she has consistently battled against student concerns and apparently thought the best way to further divide the community was to attempt to fire a quality superintendent.
While the School Board is correct to suggest the crowd was, at times, obnoxious — the recipe they tasted Tuesday was based on ingredients some members, and area residents, have poured in during the last several years. Of course, for the most part, they hadn’t tasted the raw bitterness of the community — passing the spoon to former board members when they were on the dais.
But the School Board has put itself in a terrible position of attempting to terminate Asplen without obvious cause in a situation that screams politics. In a world where more extremes want to make everything partisan, Asplen was correct in imploring the School Board — and community — to not make the education of children political. His plea is not only possible, it’s imperative.
So now what? There’s no law that says Asplen has to be reasonable in the School Board’s request that he negotiate his own unwanted exit. And with Marinelli obviously concerned about the damage done to the community in the unneeded attempt to fire him, it’s possible the School Board doesn’t even have the four votes it would need to end his Sarasota County Schools career.
So does Enos want to continue down a strange road where he heard something from someone somewhere and that’s enough justification to oust a competent leader?
Obviously, trust has been shaken between the board and the superintendent — but not the way the School Board wanted it portrayed. They look like — and are — the bad guys in this situation. They appear, at best, incompetent and maybe even guilty of breaking the Sunshine law with what appears to be an orchestrated move so soon after the shakeup of the board. And while Sarasota County is a beautiful place to relocate, this ugly situation would give quality educators pause in applying to a job where their bosses would potentially be some unfunny version of The Three Stooges.
We would prefer to give the new crew on the School Board the benefit of the doubt. But all it did Tuesday night was confirm reason for doubt. That’s the state we are all in.
